Let's address the dating rumors about Justin Theroux & Emma Stone

Justin Theroux may be spending a lot of time with Emma Stone, but don't start crafting your new-couple-alert tweets just yet. Since Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their split in February, the actor has been hanging out with a lot of his famous friends according to People. It just so happens that a lot of them are close female friends, and Stone is one of them.

People details in their report why these romance rumors about Theroux and Stone are coming up now. According to the outlet, the pair was most recently spotted hanging out in a bungalow at the famous Hôtel du Cap in France on Tuesday. They were both in the country for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, acting as ambassadors for the brand alongside actors Ruth Negga and Jennifer Connelly. Theroux was also spotted with actor Laura Harrier, also at the Hôtel du Cap, just a few days before photos were snapped of him and Stone.

Theroux and Stone have also been working together on the upcoming Netflix series Maniac, which may explain why they've been spending a lot of time together. In December, Theroux posted an Instagram, which was a slow-motion video with Stone showcasing some of their onset shenanigans. Of course, that was before Theroux and Aniston ended their marriage, which implies these two have been keeping it friendly for a long time.

A source seems to confirm this to People, remarking that Theroux and Stone are just friends, though the publication notes that the pair was photographed having dinner together in New York City a few nights before the 2018 Met Gala earlier in May, and they also allegedly attended a party together after the event.

Because romantic rumors seem to follow Theroux wherever he goes these days, he got pretty honest on his Instagram story, captioning a since-deleted post that featured himself, Stone and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, with "Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.” Meanwhile, the actor has also been seen hanging out with Harrier, Aubrey Plaza, Erika Cardenas and Petra Collins. Maybe he's dating very casually or maybe he's just hanging out with friends — that's his business until he decides he's ready to share it with us.

We're willing to take him at his word that he and Stone are "JUST bfffffs," as he so cheekily puts it, so we'll hold off on the dating speculation for now.