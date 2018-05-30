Mariah Carey won't be singing the blues over this big payout

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Everyone deals with breakups differently. Some people drown their sorrows in a pint of ice cream. Others call on their best friends for moral support. But if you’re Mariah Carey, you sell the 35-carat diamond engagement ring your ex-fiancé gave you and soothe whatever remaining woes you have with the cash windfall. How much cash, you ask? Oh, you know, just $2.1 million.

It’s been two years since Carey’s ex, James Packer, gave her the ring and a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly that the songstress was finally ready to put the past behind her. According to the source, “the emotion behind [the ring] was something [Carey] didn’t want to hold onto.”

Page Six was the first to report that Carey had decided to bid adieu to the sizeable sparkler, which was speculated to be worth around $10 million. Per the outlet, Carey’s publicist confirmed the sale, saying, “Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

And, well, who can blame her? If the prevailing rumors are true, Carey and her billionaire media mogul betrothed were on vacation in Greece in 2016 when he broke up with her. Or, rather, she read in Woman’s Day Australia that he “dumped” her — leaving her understandably “blindsided.” That definitely qualifies as bad relationship baggage.

As for the material baggage, the ring is reportedly back on the market, being re-sold by the Los Angeles area jeweler that bought it from Carey. Although a confidentiality agreement is in place, it’ll be hard to keep a rock that big under wraps for long.

Case in point, it’s already proven impossible not to notice Carey’s brand new finger bling. Leaving the popular Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow on Tuesday night, Carey could be seen rocking the most Mimi-esque replacement rings possible: two oversized butterfly statement sparklers.

The new jewelry wasn’t the only accessory putting a smile on Carey’s face, though. She had a little arm candy to help with that. Her on-again, off-again lover-slash-dancer-slash-choreographer Bryan Tanaka was by her side leaving Mr. Chow’s. So it looks as though Carey really is doing a bit of emotional feng shui — out with the old and negative, and in with the new and positive.