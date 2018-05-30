Is the fashion world ready for this tennis pro's vision?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Aces aren’t all Serena Williams serves. For years, the tennis star has also been serving up some serious style, too, both on and off the court. Now, after working with various designers for different collaborations over the years, Williams is finally ready to take the plunge and launch her very own line — exciting!

Fans of the legendary athlete know that fashion isn’t a measly side hustle for Williams. In addition to having once enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale for Fashion Design, she has also joined forces with the likes of Nike and HSN to create capsule collections. Not to mention, the star routinely designs her on-court ensembles. It was only a matter of time, really, until she stepped out on her own.

So, what will Williams be calling her very first, very own fashion line that will undoubtedly announce her fashion sensibilities to the world?

“I needed to call it Serena,” Williams told Glamour, adding, “I’ve designed for Nike, I’ve designed for Puma, I did that stint with HSN for a few years and we had runway shows, but I was never a full creative director. So here I am, complete creative director, down to the grommets that we use on the jeans, the tags, our packaging… You can see how it plays out different than anything else I’ve done.”

The 12-piece collection will be sold exclusively on its own e-commerce website, with prices in the first group of designs ranging from $35 to $250. This includes everything from athleisure-wear (naturally, right?) to casual (think jeans) and business-ready pieces like blazers and dresses.

“I’m Serena Williams, and I don’t want to pay $1,000 or $3,000 for an outfit — I can, and I’m not going to. There are so few people who have access to buy whatever they want, however they want. I want them be able to buy these clothes,” Williams explained to Glamour.

The line also includes a “motivational” section, pointing toward another priority of the collection: to empower women.

“The customer is a girl or a woman who believes in herself, or wants to believe in herself; maybe she’s feeling unconfident that day,” Williams told WWD. “And someone that is unapologetically themselves, and that maybe they stand out; maybe they stand out because they are strong or they’re beautiful or they want to not be the norm. Our woman is someone who looks at fashion as a compass to show who they are, to show what they are.”

They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson at age 18, when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves--tennis and fashion--and had to find a way to make them coexist. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 30, 2018

Ready to buy? Us too. But first, envision your own “s” word — a concept the line is centered on. “Everyone can have an ‘s’ word. Mine is ‘sure.’ My mom’s is ‘steadfast.’ A really good friend of mine who has been through a lot, her ‘s’ is ‘survivor,’” Williams elaborated, adding of her word, “I need to be more sure of myself and more confident in myself. And that’s coming from me. And I feel a lot of people can relate to that.”