Head's up, ABC: The Connor family might still have a future on TV

It's been exactly one day since ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne, effective immediately. All trace of the revived sitcom was wiped from schedules, Hulu (where folks could watch the latest episodes) and so forth. But while Roseanne Barr rightfully got a serious amount of criticism for her actions, fans — notably Jimmy Kimmel — were already trying to figure out how to save the nostalgic reboot. In the opening monologue for Tuesday evening's show, Kimmel proceeded to pitch a version of the reboot without its eponymous star, which makes you wonder: Could that really work?

“Hear me out. Just because Roseanne is gone, doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on!” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone.”

Kimmel then revealed a mock trailer focusing on the Roseanne family patriarch, Dan Connor (played by John Goodman). The title of this tweaked TV series? Dan, of course. The trailer showed clips of Dan's most screwball moments from the revival season, which includes trying to escape a flooded basement and giving sterns looks to his family members.

When the trailer finished, Kimmel buttoned the proposal with the perfect joke: “Right? I mean, come on! Think! I’m just saying, think.”

Let’s do just that — think. The Roseanne reboot turned out to be a ratings giant for ABC. In fact, according to ABC, the premiere’s 18.2 million viewers and impressive 5.1 rating among adults 18 to 49 made the show the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in almost four years (since The Big Bang Theory premiered).

The biggest tragedy of Roseanne’s cancellation is the fact that so many people are now out of a job due to drama they did not create. Many of those people have been with the show since the beginning and are clearly invested in its success. It’s nice to think that it’s possible to somehow keep the show going in some incarnation for the show’s cast and crew.

Logistically, it’s tricky. Not only is Barr the titular star, but she is also a cocreator on the show, with series writing credits for all 230 episodes in the show’s 30-year history. She has since apologized for the racist tweet that led to the show’s cancellation and explained (or blamed, depending on how you look at it) the outburst as a result of taking an Ambien and tweeting at 2 in the morning — but many feel it’s too little, too late.

So, would people even want to tune into the show anymore? Has the revival's star tainted the warm and fuzzy, "good ol’ days" feeling that made the show so popular to begin with? Not surprisingly, Twitter has feelings about this idea — surprisingly, though, they’re favorable. And it’s not just Dan getting the suggested spinoff treatment, although he is a popular choice. But really, how can you not root for a show that utilizes Goodman's talents?

ABC should write Roseanne out of Roseanne. Make a spinoff show with John Goodman as the lead and call it Dan.



In the show, Roseanne's absence is explained that she was a Russian spy all along. — James Crampton (@JimCramptonWPG) May 29, 2018

A post divorce #Roseanne spin off just called DAN? pic.twitter.com/gx345A0MVH — Jason DeWall (@JasonDeWall) May 29, 2018

@ABCNetwork Please reboot the show as a spin off. Call it "Dan". Roseanne could have died of a tragic or stupid accident; the show could deal with the aftermath and how her death affects the family. The writers brought Dan back to life, they can kill Roseanne. — Josh Makowski (@Gentleone444) May 30, 2018

Roseanne spinoff idea: "Last Dan Standing" — BD (@bd521) May 30, 2018

Some fans think a Jackie spinoff would be hilarious, specifically if it focuses on her life-coaching career.

Maybe @netflix could grab Laurie Metcalf for a #Jackie spinoff that focuses on her life coaching



I can't even imagine the fun an endless line of guest stars being crazier than Laurie as clients. #LarryDavid for example



Then the crew that #roseanne screwed over could keep jobs — Jay Adam (@tuesjay) May 29, 2018

So @RoseanneOnABC I’m thinking spinoff series - “Aunt Jackie”, same cast (almost) same writers.

Roseanne on hiatus perhaps in prison? Now what would Roseanne go to jail for... — Mandy Evett (@MandyEvett) May 30, 2018

ABC should do a Roseanne spinoff called Jackie — Augusta (@11pikea) May 29, 2018

Others think Sara Gilbert deserves her very own Darlene spinoff, and we can’t argue with that.

I'd personally love to see ABC take the Darlene character and give @THEsaragilbert her own spinoff, entirely free of Roseanne. Gilbert proved that she was the real star of the revival and that she's more than up for leading her own show. "Darlene" is a series I'd love to watch. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) May 29, 2018

Roseanne gets canned but can’t they spin off Darlene? She is just as sarcastic and funny with her kids as Roseanne was during her first run and her story after the return is better — Stevenson Strange (@Strange_Talks) May 30, 2018

People saying Dan & Jackie should have a spinoff are all wrong. The strength of the new season was Darlene & her kids. THEY should have their own show w/ Darlene moving back out after a huge fight w/ Roseanne & the rest of the family can drop by for visits .. Dan without Roseanne — STORM (@kevinmyers365) May 30, 2018

How about Becky & Becky? Or perhaps The Connors, in which the focus is on the entire family, which, let’s be real, it always has been, right?

BREAKING: ABC Greenlights Roseanne Spinoff pic.twitter.com/jzuqDwkGSv — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 30, 2018

The @ABCNetwork should create a spinoff show called “The Connors.”



John Goodman would get the lead role he deserves, and the 1st episode can be Roseanne’s funeral after being denied healthcare treatment.



The rest of the cast and crew keep their jobs. No Roseanne required. — Shomeo (@SassBaller) May 30, 2018

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that if there's a will there's a way — and fans want there to be both for the hardworking (and blameless) cast and crew who made the reboot so special.