 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Is a Roseanne Spinoff Without Roseanne Barr a Possibility?

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Image: Adam Rose/ABC
Print

Head's up, ABC: The Connor family might still have a future on TV

It's been exactly one day since ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne, effective immediately. All trace of the revived sitcom was wiped from schedules, Hulu (where folks could watch the latest episodes) and so forth. But while Roseanne Barr rightfully got a serious amount of criticism for her actions, fans — notably Jimmy Kimmel — were already trying to figure out how to save the nostalgic reboot. In the opening monologue for Tuesday evening's show, Kimmel proceeded to pitch a version of the reboot without its eponymous star, which makes you wonder: Could that really work?

More: Roseanne Officially Canceled at ABC Because Tweets Do Have Consequences

“Hear me out. Just because Roseanne is gone, doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on!” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone.”

Kimmel then revealed a mock trailer focusing on the Roseanne family patriarch, Dan Connor (played by John Goodman). The title of this tweaked TV series? Dan, of course. The trailer showed clips of Dan's most screwball moments from the revival season, which includes trying to escape a flooded basement and giving sterns looks to his family members.

When the trailer finished, Kimmel buttoned the proposal with the perfect joke: “Right? I mean, come on! Think! I’m just saying, think.”

Let’s do just that — think. The Roseanne reboot turned out to be a ratings giant for ABC. In fact, according to ABC, the premiere’s 18.2 million viewers and impressive 5.1 rating among adults 18 to 49 made the show the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in almost four years (since The Big Bang Theory premiered).

More: The Roseanne Cast May Have Gotten Older, but They Look Exactly the Same

The biggest tragedy of Roseanne’s cancellation is the fact that so many people are now out of a job due to drama they did not create. Many of those people have been with the show since the beginning and are clearly invested in its success. It’s nice to think that it’s possible to somehow keep the show going in some incarnation for the show’s cast and crew.

Logistically, it’s tricky. Not only is Barr the titular star, but she is also a cocreator on the show, with series writing credits for all 230 episodes in the show’s 30-year history. She has since apologized for the racist tweet that led to the show’s cancellation and explained (or blamed, depending on how you look at it) the outburst as a result of taking an Ambien and tweeting at 2 in the morning — but many feel it’s too little, too late.

So, would people even want to tune into the show anymore? Has the revival's star tainted the warm and fuzzy, "good ol’ days" feeling that made the show so popular to begin with? Not surprisingly, Twitter has feelings about this idea — surprisingly, though, they’re favorable. And it’s not just Dan getting the suggested spinoff treatment, although he is a popular choice. But really, how can you not root for a show that utilizes Goodman's talents?

Some fans think a Jackie spinoff would be hilarious, specifically if it focuses on her life-coaching career.

Others think Sara Gilbert deserves her very own Darlene spinoff, and we can’t argue with that.

How about Becky & Becky? Or perhaps The Connors, in which the focus is on the entire family, which, let’s be real, it always has been, right?

More: Roseanne Goes Off on Ashton Kutcher & Chuck Lorre

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that if there's a will there's a way — and fans want there to be both for the hardworking (and blameless) cast and crew who made the reboot so special.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood
The Best TV Dads of All Time
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 25 Actually Doable Hobbies for Stay-at-Home Parents
  2. You Can Now Buy an Avocado Toast-Flavored Chocolate Bar
  3. Turns Out, the Most-Commonly Taken Vitamin Supplements Don't Do Much
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started