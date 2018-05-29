 
Angelina Jolie Gets Silly on the Maleficent 2 Set, & It's a Good Look for Her

Allie Gemmill

by

Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie is back at work & having a blast

It's full steam ahead for Angelina Jolie as she dives headlong into her summer, which begins with her filming Maleficent 2, the sequel to her 2014 film, Maleficent, costarring Elle Fanning. For those who may have been worried about Jolie given all the turmoil in her personal life lately, we're here to say that the actor is choosing joy and the healing benefits of goofing off, as evidenced by photos that surfaced on Fanning's Instagram on Tuesday. In fact, it seems like Jolie is channeling all her energy into her latest film and is focused on bonding with Fanning rather than heartbreaking custody battles (for now, at least).

More: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Divorce Is Dragging on Over This One Issue

"Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2," is the caption that accompanies a photo of Fanning and Jolie in the first of two silly posts that made their way onto Fanning's Instagram. From the looks of their surroundings, Fanning and Jolie had some free time on set and chose to spend it letting loose and relaxing — which is totally what we'd do if given the option. Just to ensure maximum silliness, it looks like Jolie is crouching behind Fanning so that her horned Maleficent headgear looks like it's coming out of Fanning's head (classic).

It only gets sillier thanks to a second photo Fanning posted to her Instagram, this time showing her and Jolie as they make silly faces and look like they were truly enjoying this fun little photo session.

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" Fanning joked in the photo's caption, referencing the relationship her and Jolie's characters have as mother and adopted daughter in the film. Jolie looks so joyful, flashing a peace sign and rocking some trendy tiny sunglasses. It's a rare sight to see her this carefree, but it really, really suits her.

More: The Lesson Queen Elizabeth II Taught Angelina Jolie & Her Kids

Fanning and Jolie's behind-the-scenes bonding time seems to indicate to us that these two are going to have great on-screen chemistry for Maleficent 2, which is even better for us because we've been eagerly awaiting this sequel to actually begin filming. The acting powerhouses will be joined by an equally talented cast, which includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool). Plot details are being kept under wraps, which is only increasing our excitement and curiosity about this sequel.

