This Bachelorette front-runner might not be so great after all

In this age of social media it seems like we should never be a position of ignorance about someone we meet. We have the ability to research everything about friends, dates, and employees to a shocking extent. But Becca Kufrin has been living in the sheltered bubble of The Bachelorette, and that may have led her to make a decision she wouldn’t have in the real world.

Last night Kufrin gave the first-impression rose to Garrett Yrigoyan, and today it’s being reported that the 29-year old medical sales rep from Reno, NV has a history of “liking” troubling social media posts. On some level Yrigoyen may have predicted this, because HuffPo reports he deleted his Instagram account on May 24, but that was still after the bachelor bios had been released and a few eagle-eyed fans were already doing their research. An account named @imwatchingyuuo posted screenshots of the problematic posts, clearly showing Yrigoyen liking posts that slammed feminists, immigrants, and transgender people, and supported far-right ideology.

The @imwatchingyuuo account has since been made private but not before former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey took screenshots she posted to Twitter.

Elite Daily pointed out that Yrigoyan appeared to have a pretty good connection with Kufrin, showing up in a minivan that highlighted his desire to have a family, and fishing with her in the mansion’s pool, which reminded her of her childhood in Minnesota. And the first-impression rose is just that, based on those initial overtures that someone makes towards dating. So in the real world this is the guy that Kufrin would meet at a bar or spin class and strike a spark with, then go home and stalk all his social media. (Let’s call it research though, since it really is about getting a glimpse into what someone does when their guard is down.)

In that case Kufrin might turn the guy down for an actual date, but here in the rarefied air of The Bachelorette she’s not going to have that chance. So how will the producers get past the problem? Surely they did their research before inviting him on the show and with Kufrin's support of causes like the Women’s March they can't really think this is the right guy for her. We all know (thanks UnREAL) that producers can influence a bachelorette’s choices pretty easily, and we've seen them unmask bad boys before like Wes Hayden, who was there for his singing career, and Demario Jackson, who had a girlfriend, so maybe they have a plan.

Will we see Yrigoyan’s problematic posts show up on a future episode? Or is this hitting Kufrin hard today as she finds out about a dark side of the man she ultimately chose? We know The Bachelorette isn’t going to drop any spoilers so we’ll have to keep tuning in to find out.