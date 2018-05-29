Jenna Dewan is diving into the next chapter in her life

Image: Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

On the surface, it looks like Jenna Dewan might be spreading her single-girl wings after her split from Channing Tatum in April. She got a breakup haircut, dropped her married surname and is throwing herself into her work, which includes promoting her upcoming the next season of her TV show, World of Dance, where she'll be a co-judge alongside Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Now, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dewan makes it clear that everything she’s doing right now is about excitement, not escape.

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachment to how that’s going to look, or what it’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful,” Dewan told the magazine.

The actress and dancer also said explained that her divorce was not about her marriage, ironic as that sounds. “I was always very happy being a wife,” she said. But she was plagued by the same questions that haunt us all, “Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you. Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally, so I really wanted to expand my life and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's.”

It’s a good time for Dewan to be asking those questions of herself and her career, which is busier than ever. Besides co-judging World of Dance, which was just renewed for a third season, she’s been cast in a musical drama called Mixtape, is set to appear in the upcoming film Berlin, I Love You and oversees her own production company.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that this is all the result of a focused effort that began two years ago with a trip to Peru. After working there with the nonprofit Plant Med, she returned to the US with a sense of purpose. “Alright, let’s make your life the best version of your life it can be. Let’s think broader. Let’s think bigger,” she said, adding “I’m a very ambitious, passionate person. And when an idea comes in, and once you see the light, it’s really hard to un-see the light.”

Fans of Dewan's may be happy to hear her positive take on both her new life and her marriage, especially since it seems so in line with the positive tone she (and Tatum) have been striking about the topic of their split since they announced it on Instagram.

It’s exciting to see this new Jenna Dewan taking on the world and we’ll be watching closely to see how things unfold for her. Best of luck to her as she faces the future with excitement and purpose.