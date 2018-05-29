Quit playing games with our hearts, John Cena

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

John Cena just can't stop teasing and toying with our emotions, can he? Although he and his former fiancée, Nikki Bella, are officially still split up and have yet to confirm if they're getting back together, that has stopped them from dropping hints all over the place about it. They've each gone on record at separate times, saying that a reconciliation is still an option for them and they still have feelings for each other, for Pete's sake.

Now, Cena has now unleashed upon the world a cryptic, yet totally interesting tweet that has us wondering whether he's gearing up to make a reconciliation happen for real. E! News was among the first outlets to catch wind of Cena's tweet, which he posted to his Twitter early on Monday morning. The tweet itself has a nice touch of double entendre to it — "Let's stop messing around, and start messing around" — but it's also got the wheels in our brain turning so fast. Is this tweet meant for Bella? Is this Cena basically making his big overture to his former fiancée in front of the world? Is Bella okay with this? You guys, there's just so much going on here.

Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2018

Cena hasn't confirmed who the tweet was for (or even if it was meant for a specific someone) or what spurred him on to post this tweet, which basically says everything and nothing and, the more we think about it, could really be about Bella.

Despite calling off their engagement back in April, E! News notes in their report that the couple are still reportedly living together in San Diego. E! News also reports back that the pair spent Memorial Day together and were spotted getting a bite to eat at Civico 1845 in San Diego.

As far as we know, Cena and Bella are both talking a big game about getting back together but we're not sure if that's translating into actions that look like reconciliation. Then again, breakups can be messy. Calling off an engagement can be messy. Navigating a huge event like this can be a rollercoaster for the people who are on it. Cena and Bella are processing this in their own way, so until they tell us what the real, true blue deal is, we're just going to have to pore over these will-they-or-won't-they clues they're leaving for us all over the place.