Lady Gaga won't let chronic pain hold her back

Lady Gaga is back in the studio! The singer canceled the last 10 shows of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour in February due to "severe pain", and stayed out of the spotlight as she recovered this spring. On May 26, she returned to the studio to work on music for her upcoming film A Star Is Born. We're so relieved by the news.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, "Lady Gaga's back to work and feeling better." They added, "Bradley Cooper joined her at the studio earlier yesterday — they are putting the finishing touches on the music for the movie. Gaga is in amazing spirits and much more back to herself. She has been all smiles and is so happy to be back at work.”

The singer, who has fibromyalgia, opened up about her struggles with chronic pain from the disease in the Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, which was released last September. She later postponed the European leg of her tour before finally canceling in February. A dual statement by LiveNation and Lady Gaga was to her Instagram at the time.

"I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it," the singer wrote. "All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. ... I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. ... I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever. XX Gaga"

Lady Gaga previously canceled her 2013 Born This Way Ball tour because of a hip injury. In Five Foot Two, she dealt with muscle spasms that still spawned from the injury. Fibromyalgia and associated injuries can be incredibly painful. We admire Gaga for her strength and for her insistence on working through the pain, but we also applaud her for taking necessary time to heal.