 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kendra Wilkinson Hung Out With Hank Baskett, & It Was Totally Chill

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

View Profile
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Print

These celebrity exes are still comfortable with one another

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are making nice and moving on from the fallout of their recent divorce — which hit Wilkinson especially hard — for the sake of their kids and, as we like to think, for the sake of their well-being.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Gave Herself a Total Makeover

E! News reports that over Memorial Day weekend, the exes hung out with Wilkinson's family so that they could all support Wilkinson and Baskett's son, Hank Baskett IV, during his hockey game. This marks one of the first times that the public has seen Wilkinson and Baskett together in the same room since Wilkinson officially filed for divorce in April, which means that like us, you're probably pretty curious to know how things panned out.

From the looks of all the social media postings from Wilkinson, Baskett and Wilkinson's brother, Colin Wilkinson, this big family outing was a success. Colin posted a group shot to his Twitter that was pulled from Wilkinson's Instagram, showing Wilkinson sitting in the bleachers while Baskett stands behind her making a silly face. Everyone looks happy, very into the game and super chill. It's definitely a good indicator of where Wilkinson and Baskett are in their relationship with one another. It seems like they are putting the past behind them; why take such a silly photo together if there was still bad feelings?

Wilkinson and Baskett didn't take any other selfies together, unfortunately, but they did document their time as Hank IV's games like the proud parents that they were. Wilkinson kept track of the game on her Instagram story, posting shots of Hank IV sailing around the ice as she cheered him on. Interestingly, if you look at E! News' report, it seems like Wilkinson posted a photo of Baskett at the top of the stands, taking a photo of Hank IV and captioned "Proud papa." That photo has been deleted from her Instagram story but it's not clear why.

These celebrity exes are still comfortable with one another

Image: Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

As mentioned earlier, as far as the public knows, this is one of the first times we've seen Wilkinson and Baskett together and hanging out. Over the last few months, Wilkinson has been documenting her foray back into the single life (complete with a total makeover) as well as enjoying her life as a mom and friend. Baskett, a less-frequent social media poster, has been keeping it low-key as far as we can tell, posting the occasional photo to his Instagram.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Has Had It With the Mom-Shamers

There's no knowing what the future holds for these exes, but for now, it's good to see that they're able to be in the same room when it counts: cheering their son on during his special day.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Celebrity Dads Celebrating Their First Father's Day
Everything We Know About Becca Kufrin's Season of The Bachelorette
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. JoJo Fletcher Shares Her Top Tips for First-Time Home Renovators
  2. The Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors to Try This Summer
  3. Browsing the Internet During Work May Actually Increase Your Productivity
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started