These celebrity exes are still comfortable with one another

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Print

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are making nice and moving on from the fallout of their recent divorce — which hit Wilkinson especially hard — for the sake of their kids and, as we like to think, for the sake of their well-being.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Gave Herself a Total Makeover

E! News reports that over Memorial Day weekend, the exes hung out with Wilkinson's family so that they could all support Wilkinson and Baskett's son, Hank Baskett IV, during his hockey game. This marks one of the first times that the public has seen Wilkinson and Baskett together in the same room since Wilkinson officially filed for divorce in April, which means that like us, you're probably pretty curious to know how things panned out.

From the looks of all the social media postings from Wilkinson, Baskett and Wilkinson's brother, Colin Wilkinson, this big family outing was a success. Colin posted a group shot to his Twitter that was pulled from Wilkinson's Instagram, showing Wilkinson sitting in the bleachers while Baskett stands behind her making a silly face. Everyone looks happy, very into the game and super chill. It's definitely a good indicator of where Wilkinson and Baskett are in their relationship with one another. It seems like they are putting the past behind them; why take such a silly photo together if there was still bad feelings?

Lil Hank support squaddddd pic.twitter.com/FevHhLVmGE — Colin Wilkinson (@ColinWilkinson) May 27, 2018

Wilkinson and Baskett didn't take any other selfies together, unfortunately, but they did document their time as Hank IV's games like the proud parents that they were. Wilkinson kept track of the game on her Instagram story, posting shots of Hank IV sailing around the ice as she cheered him on. Interestingly, if you look at E! News' report, it seems like Wilkinson posted a photo of Baskett at the top of the stands, taking a photo of Hank IV and captioned "Proud papa." That photo has been deleted from her Instagram story but it's not clear why.

Image: Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram As mentioned earlier, as far as the public knows, this is one of the first times we've seen Wilkinson and Baskett together and hanging out. Over the last few months, Wilkinson has been documenting her foray back into the single life (complete with a total makeover) as well as enjoying her life as a mom and friend. Baskett, a less-frequent social media poster, has been keeping it low-key as far as we can tell, posting the occasional photo to his Instagram.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Has Had It With the Mom-Shamers

There's no knowing what the future holds for these exes, but for now, it's good to see that they're able to be in the same room when it counts: cheering their son on during his special day.