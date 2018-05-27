Who could blame Khloé Kardashian for being proud of this precious face?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Now that Khloé Kardashian is a mom, she undoubtedly understands the urge to post a million precious pictures of your child to let the world see their cuteness. Admittedly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been better at resisting that temptation than the rest of us, but it seems she just can’t help sneaking in the occasional snapshot of sweet baby True. On Saturday, she posted a full, unfiltered view of her daughter’s face — and, well, we certainly can’t blame Mama Koko for wanting to show off her baby.

Looking relaxed in a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Always Believe,” Kardashian cradles baby True in one arm in the photo, which she captioned, “Mommy’s Little Love.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

It’s been roughly six weeks since Kardashian gave birth to True on April 12, and the new mom seems to be getting the hang of things. It probably helps that, in Kardashian’s words, True is “not fussy at all” and “incredibly sweet and patient.” But welcoming a tiny human into the family and figuring out how to care for him or her is always an adjustment — and Kardashian has been frank about the fact that not everything comes naturally.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a photo of her post-baby body in her Snap Stories. Y’all, she doesn’t have a show called Revenge Body for nothing. Less than two months after giving birth, Kardashian’s abs are already starting to take form once again. But the reality star mama is quick to point out that she’s putting in the sweat equity to make it happen.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“Day three of my workouts. I woke up so, so sore this morning and it’s the best worst feeling ever,” she said on Snapchat. “It’s the best because you know there’s progress being made, but it’s the worst because you can’t really get out of bed — ugh — holding the baby, my arms and my back, I was like, ‘OK.’” Kardashian also underscored that getting back into her fitness routine was proving “much more difficult than I think you’d expect it to be.”

This, of course, is totally understandable. What's important to note is that Kardashian is obviously relishing her new role as a mommy while also prioritizing her own physical and mental health. Mama can't take care of anyone if she doesn't take care of herself, too. Good for you, Koko!