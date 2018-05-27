Chris Harrison was just as annoyed with Arie Luyendyk Jr. as you were

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Now that Becca Kufrin has all the power as the next Bachelorette, it takes a little bit of the sting out of her heartbreaking and extremely public breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Still, even if fans have forgiven, they haven’t forgotten the way ABC’s then-Bachelor made such a spectacle of Kufrin’s emotions. Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison is going on record to admit the race-car-Romeo created a huge mess of things — and he doesn’t expect anyone to pretend otherwise.

More: Chris Harrison Gives a Big Tease About Becca's Bachelorette Suitors

“I’m not asking you to forget and just flush it all down, but maybe move on like Becca has,” Harrison said to The Hollywood Reporter during a new interview about Kufrin’s upcoming season. “Becca’s okay. So, I think it’s all okay for all of us to move on.”

Of course, that can be easier said than done, given how quickly Luyendyk Jr. picked up with his second-proposal-recipient, Lauren Burnham, and how active the couple has been on the media circuit. And Harrison isn’t above admitting that his former Bachelor pick didn’t exactly make it easy for Bachelor Nation fans to support him.

More: Chris Harrison Will Explain Everything That Happened Between Corinne & DeMario on BiP

“Even I say, he was a knucklehead. He made some really dumb decisions,” Harrison told THR, calling it like he (and basically everyone else who tuned in) sees it.

However, Harrison insists that Luyendyk Jr. would likely go back in time and do things differently if he could, suggesting, “He didn’t perform as perfectly as he probably would’ve liked. If he could go back, he’d probably fix some things. But he and Lauren are in love and at the end of the day, the most important thing is that he’s with the girl he should be with and Becca’s good.”

OK, OK… you’ve got a good point, Harrison.

After all, as painful as Kufrin’s breakup was, we’re sure she would much rather have found out Luyendyk had reservations before they got hitched than after they’d made it down the aisle. He definitely bungled the delivery of that revelation, but at least he was honest with Kufrin before it got even more complicated.

More: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Might Get Banned from Becca Kufrin's Home State (No, Really)

Besides, now Kufrin gets the chance to be in the driver’s seat and find her perfect fit. Since we already know she winds up engaged when all is said and done, ABC must have done a decent job of rounding out the dating pool. As Harrison tells it, the suitors are “a good diverse group from all walks of life.”

It goes without saying, though, that this is The Bachelorette. Kufrin no longer has to deal with Luyendyk Jr., but that doesn’t mean she won’t have to weed out a few more “knuckleheads” in pursuit of the last man standing.