Wait, Blake Lively did what during childbirth?

Ryan Reynolds has trolled wife Blake Lively so much at this point, we’re starting to wonder if it was part of their wedding vows. So while it wasn’t a shocker when the Deadpool 2 star once again took a playful jab at his wife via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, the actor did let one surprising morsel of information slip. Spoiler alert? It’s further proof that Lively is one tough lady.

The latest in Reynold’s long history of antagonizing his lovely wife stemmed from her new film, A Simple Favor. In the Paul Feig-directed movie, Lively plays a mysterious woman by the name of Emily Nelson who becomes fast friends with Anna Kendrick’s mommy blogger character. Accordingly, Lively has been teasing the film a ton in recent weeks (remember the notorious Instagram blackout?).

And, well, Reynolds clearly feels entitled to the inside scoop. “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the f*** happened to Emily?” Reynolds wrote, retweeting Lively’s teaser trailer.

You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily? https://t.co/W5vWQI9TVr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2018

Wait, back it up. Lively did what? Can’t you imagine it now: Lively calmly driving to the hospital, breathing quietly through brutal contractions, while Reynolds panic-breathes into a paper bag in the passenger’s seat? It’s too good.

It’s unclear whether this occurred while Lively was giving birth to the couple’s 4-year-old daughter James or 1-year-old daughter Inez. But, really, Lively’s obviously tough as nails either way.

Although this specific intel has never before been heard, Reynolds has more than once waxed poetic about his wife's superhuman strength.

"My wife is the real, I mean she is a mercenary," the actor told Conan O'Brien in 2015. "At one point in the middle of the delivery, the doctor's cell phone went off and she said, 'Oh, no. Go ahead, take a personal call. Feel free.' She was cracking jokes in the delivery room. She may have been on drugs, but I don't ask personal questions."

Considering Reynolds also divulged that he was a "terrible" coach during childbirth who "went for a couple of high fives" (unrequited, of course), we don't blame Lively for taking the wheel on the way to the hospital. Of course, it doesn't make us like Reynolds any less. The fact that he isn't afraid to defer to Lively makes us like him even more.

Once again — and probably forever — these two are consummate #couplegoals.