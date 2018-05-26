Kids say the darndest things, eh Chris Pratt?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

As impressive as Chris Pratt is as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady in the new Jurassic World franchise, he has at least one fan who claims to have seen better: Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack! In a hilarious Instagram post on Friday afternoon, the actor revealed that his ego got taken down a notch after his little boy experienced Universal Studios' Raptor Encounter.

"Gotta love it. Jack (seen here in blue Optimus Prime helmet) went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day. He comes home and tells me he met the 'real' raptor trainer," Pratt wrote, clearly cracked up over the slight. "Big shout out to all the park performers out there keepin' it real on a daily basis. Our kids' smiles say it all. Keep up the good work."

Hey, we see where Jack's confusion set it. We've been to Raptor Encounter, and those trainers are rad.

Fortunately for Pratt, he'll have a few upcoming opportunities to brush up on his raptor training skills. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — the sequel to 2015's highly successful Jurassic World — will hit theaters on June 22 and is already getting early buzz. Pratt shared a little behind-the-scenes video footage from the film late last week indicating his character will be spending some time underwater.

Did we mention that Universal Pictures already has Jurassic World 3 lined up for a June 2021 premiere? Pratt should have plenty of time to prove to Jack (Pratt's son with Anna Faris) that he has what it takes to tame raptors. If nothing else, perhaps Jack could help his ol' dad with a bit of direction. After all, judging by a recent video Pratt shared, the two have already collaborated creatively on raptor-related scenes.

Forget about carnivorous dinosaurs — Jack's laugh in that clip is so cute that it kills us. And something tells us that despite not living up to his reputation as master raptor trainer, Pratt is still his son's favorite action hero.