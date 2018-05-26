Paging the police, stat!

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Poor Ellen Pompeo can't seem to catch a break! Although it is undoubtedly exhausting to dodge so many near-death experiences and heartbreaking traumas in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the Grey's Anatomy actress had to muster up enough energy while on vacation to chase down a thief. Yep, Meredith Grey is a bad*ss on TV and in real life.

More: Ellen Pompeo Thinks This Is Why 2 Grey's Anatomy Stars Are Leaving

Pompeo revealed the dramatic turn of events on Instagram Friday afternoon, explaining that she was the victim of a burglary while vacationing in Italy.

"My purse was stolen from right under my nose!! I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly in tact. I was tracking my phone and chasing you down...had I caught you... it would not have ended well for you... I am nice but lets not forget my heritage... NAPOLITANO...." Pompeo captioned a photo of the Italian police.

The actress continued in self-described "horrible Italian": "Also, I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina." Loosely translated, this means, "And thou shalt be captured because you are in the machine." Or, in other words, the thief likely got caught on camera. Don't mess with Meredith Grey, y'all.

More: Ellen Pompeo Hints That the Ending of Grey's Anatomy Is Near

Prior to the attempted robbery, Pompeo and her family seemed to be enjoyed some well-deserved R&R. One sweet vacation photo shows Pompeo's daughters with Chris Ivery, Stella Luna and Sienna May, staring out over a bridge at a beautiful sunset.

Firenze A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on May 24, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

Given that Pompeo just wrapped Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy, the busy actress-slash-mama is due a relaxing stretch of time off to focus on her family. In fact, it's something she is apparently looking forward to doing much more of in the near future (much to the chagrin of Grey's fans). "I want to be more involved in my kids' lives as they get older," Pompeo told Us Weekly in an interview last week. "And they need me more, and this world is such a crazy place."

More: Ellen Pompeo's New Contract Means Big Things for Grey's Anatomy

Accordingly, Pompeo explained, "there is an end and it's nearing." Of course, fans have at least one more season to look forward to — Grey's was renewed through Season 15 in April, making it the longest-running primetime drama in ABC's history.

But when the time comes for Grey's to end, Pompeo says she'll be happy to hang up her acting hat... possibly forever. We predict many more Italian vacations (sans purse thieves!) in Dr. Grey's future.