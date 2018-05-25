Meghan Markle's official coat of arms is full of special details

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

She's only been an official member of the royal family for one week, and already, Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, has a royal coat of arms. The coat of arms was announced and debuted on the Instagram account for Kensington Palace, and we're not gonna lie: It's so, so gorgeous.

Not only did Kensington Palace show off the beautiful coat of arms in a dedicated Instagram post, but they also went through the imagery in the coat of arms in their Instagram Story, breaking it down for viewers.

With a lion and dove flanking Meghan's royal crest, the Instagram story began by noting that Meghan worked with the College of Arms to create a design that was "personal and representative."

The story continues, noting that the "blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast."

Keeping in the California groove (the state that Meghan once called home), there's a comment about how the two golden rays seen on the blue side of the shield represent the sunshine that is plentiful in California. Meanwhile, the three quills that you see in between the rays of sunshine represent communication and the power of words — things that Meghan, as a former actor and now philanthropist and humanitarian, knows all about.

Finally, the shield sits atop of lush field of greenery, with poppies dotting the landscape. This is no mere accident, either. As the Instagram story notes, "Beneath the shield sits a collection of golden poppies, California's state flower."

Now that she's a member of the royal family, Meghan is not going to be issuing a personal statement about her coat of arms (that's all handled through palace reps if and whenever necessary). That said, seeing all of the thought and detail that was put into this coat of arms makes it clear that even though she is so far from home, Meghan will always carry a piece of her life as a California native with her wherever she goes.