Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie can solve this problem — if they want to

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have moved on with their lives in many ways since Jolie filed for divorce two years ago, but there's just one thing that is still keeping them deep in the divorce proceedings: the custody agreement for their children.

According to E! News, who wrote up two reports on Thursday regarding the issues still brewing between the separated actors over their unsolved custody issues, Pitt and Jolie are still going back and forth about where their children should be based. Right now, that issue over their home base revolves around Jolie's desire to have her children accompany her to London while she films Maleficent 2, and Pitt strongly feels like their children should be in Los Angeles with him as he works on a new movie.

As one source told E!, "The latest issue is that Angelina wants to film in Europe for months and take all six kids with her for the duration of the shoot. Brad is opposed to that and is blocking it from happening. Brad will be filming in L.A. for the summer and wants to see the kids on his regular custody schedule."

This disagreement over where their six children should live feels like a solvable problem considering both Pitt and Jolie have the means to shuttle their children between London and Los Angeles as needed. However, this source claims that both actors may prefer just being annoyed at one over this rather than working it out logically.

"[Brad's] not OK with his kids being away for months. He feels that Los Angeles is their home base and this is where it is best for them to be," the source claimed, while also noting that Jolie is "furious" about this disagreement. Yikes, guys. Can we take a step back and breathe? Surely there's an easy solution to this problem.

Jolie and Pitt have been working with a temporary custody agreement since December 2016. Jolie has had the children for most of the time, and then they've had visits with Pitt. This agreement has allowed Jolie to bring her brood with her to various international speaking engagements and events, which might be one of the reasons she's fighting for them to come to London — she's spent a great deal of time with them under this agreement.

Neither Pitt nor Jolie have released statements about this ongoing issue at this time. But folks, this feels like a problem that two grown adults can fix, so why not give it the old college try and work it out already?