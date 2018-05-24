No more babies for Gwyneth Paltrow

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Gwyneth Paltrow may gush about her kids on social media, but that doesn't mean she's interested in expanding her family once she and fiancé Brad Falchuk tie the knot later this year. The Goop founder did an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on May 23, where she gushed about Falchuk and talked about their future plans regarding kids.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Photo of Her Mini-Me Daughter on Her 14th Birthday

"Neither of us want more kids," Paltrow said, per Us Weekly. "We're on the same team." She said that the Glee cocreator is fantastic with her daughter, Apple, 14, and her son, Moses, 12, both of whom Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The pair famously "consciously uncoupled" after a decade of marriage, but they are still close.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement on the cover of Goop in January and held a star-studded engagement party at the Hollywood Theater in April. Paltrow said on Stern that remarrying is not a decision she takes lightly. “I think that I would like to give it a proper shot … for myself,” she said. “I think that there’s something really beautiful about marriage. And I think that Brad is somebody who is extremely, really intelligent, and he’s very emotionally intelligent, and I think he’s a really good person to try this with. He’s very self-aware. He’s got a lot of emotional maturity. … I think we’re just going to do it in our own way.”

More: Why Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Feel Like Divorce Is a Failure

Their own way apparently means "trying to gently blend families" rather than have kids of their own. Falchuk also has two children from a previous marriage: son Brody and daughter Isabella. Paltrow met and started dating Falchuk in 2014, the same year her divorce from Martin was finalized. She said in an interview for the Sunday Times in April that being with Falchuk is a different type of relationship than she's used to, and she loves it. "I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable," she explained, "because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before. What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication."

If Paltrow and Falchuk aren't interested in having more kids, we totally understand and respect that choice — after all, relationships are difficult without the addition of kids, and like Paltrow said, blending families is tough. Integrating four kids is its own challenge without adding even more new faces to the mix.