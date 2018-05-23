Aaron Rodgers' personal life has always been rough according to Olivia Munn

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Olivia Munn may have moved on from Aaron Rodgers in many ways, but that doesn't mean she's not able to get honest about certain aspects of their relationship. More specifically, she's letting people in on the real reason Rodgers has a strained relationship with his family and how that affected his relationship with Munn.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens earlier this week, Munn discussed just how tough things were with Rodgers and his family right from the start of their relationship.

"He hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother [Jordan], for, like, eight months before we started dating," Munn explained to Cohen as a way of explaining away complaints that she was the source of trouble.

Munn also explained that she tried to help patch things up between Rodgers and his family a couple of times. "They had a nice conversation and then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014. [...] I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family and I encouraged that. But at the end of the day, I mean, um..."

"It was out of your control," Cohen filled in for her.

And while Munn states that she played peacemaker with Rodgers and his family as well as maintained a friendly relationship with his brother, Jordan Rodgers, it all seems to have been for naught. She hinted that the strained relationship between Aaron Rodgers and his family may have come from his fame as a major NFL star.

"I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," she told Cohen, going on to explain, "[His family is] all in sports, and Aaron is one of the best if not the best quarterback to ever play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there's a lot of complications. I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what they did for him."

The couple, who were together for three years, certainly went through some highs and lows. And while we always knew they were on a rocky journey as a couple, those private details came to the surface in bits and pieces back then; we never really had a clear picture of who was or wasn't in the wrong in that situation. With Munn's input, it sounds like Rodgers and his family have always had issues because of the way they've treated their very famous son.

Munn and Rodgers may have moved on from their relationship, but it's kinda nice to see that Munn is still in his corner defending him.