Richard Gere is making a rare return to TV

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Fotonoticias/WireImage/Getty Images

Print

The television gods are smiling on all of us right now with the official announcement from The Hollywood Reporter that Richard Gere will be starring in his first major TV role, the eight-part BBC series MotherFatherSon. It's feels pretty darn good to be a TV viewer feels right about now.

Here’s what we know so far about this development in Gere’s career, which is an exciting addition to the actor's already exciting resumé, including classics like American Gigolo, An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman, Mr. Jones, Chicago and more.

More: Richard Gere & New Wife Alejandra Silva Had a Very Buddhist Wedding Celebration

So far, only two other cast members have been announced — but they’re both brilliant. The first is relative newcomer Billy Howle, who has thus far made a name for himself in UK mini-series such as Glue and The Witness for the Prosecution. The second is Helen McCrory, who fans will likely recognize for her turn as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. Other standout roles for the established star include Penny Dreadful, To Appomattox, Fearless and Peaky Blinders.

It’s no wonder the project pulled Gere into the TV world. “It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television [in the 1993 TV movie And the Band Played On]. I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight-hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in,” the actor said in a statement.

CONFIRMED: Richard Gere will star alongside Helen McCrory and Billy Howle in @BBCTwo's new drama MotherFatherSon. More info here: https://t.co/RJBtVFo49Z pic.twitter.com/QtiaPUoyyz — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) May 23, 2018

More: Diane Lane Reminisces About Kissing Richard Gere

Like Gere’s previous roles, this new one looks to be complex and challenging, if not a bit mysterious. BBC describes his character, Max, as “a US media mogul.” McCory will star as his “heiress ex-wife Kathryn” and Howle as their son, Caden. When Caden starts to spiral out of control, it poses serious consequences for the “future of the family, its empire, and a country on the brink of change,” per a spokesman for the drama series.

According to THR, the series is being produced by BBC Studios Drama London to air on BBC Two. Tom Rob Smith, who was responsible for the recent FX hit The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story, wrote and created MotherFatherSon. IMDB describes the show as “a psycho-thriller set within systems of power in politics, media, and the police.”

More: Cindy Crawford Spills Richard Gere Divorce Deets

Filming is set to being in London and Spain this summer, but no air date for MotherFatherSon has been set yet. Regardless, keep your eye on this project because, duh, it's Richard Gere.