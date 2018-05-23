This Danica Patrick news makes us so proud

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Danica Patrick has been on our minds a lot lately, but that's mostly because of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. They're totally cute, don't get us wrong, but what about Patrick? What's going on in her life, sans Rodgers, that we can get excited about?

It looks like we may have found that one thing and it has to do with her next big gig. The racecar driver hopped on to Instagram on Tuesday evening, posting a photo of her doing her hair and makeup for an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The photo looks fairly innocuous, but it was the caption the likely got fans curious about what was going on.

"Tune into @jimmyfallon tonight if you want to know a secret I have been keeping in for a while!!!!!!" she teased in the caption.

What Patrick announced on the show was later followed up on by ESPN on their Twitter account: that Patrick would be hosting the 2018 ESPY Awards. The network dedicated to all things sports made their announcement on Tuesday evening and proceeded to remind us that Patrick's role as host shouldn't be overlooked.

"It's official! Danica Patrick will host the 2018 ESPYS, becoming the first female to host the show," ESPN wrote on the official announcement tweet.

Danica Patrick will host the 2018 ESPYS, becoming the first female to host the show. pic.twitter.com/N33rRderfB — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2018

Even if you're not a big sports fan, you should still celebrate this special moment. It has taken 25 years for the ESPY Awards to give hosting responsibilities to someone who doesn't identify as a male — a big indicator that this move is long overdue. Patrick taking the stage as the host of an award show that has been traditionally male-dominated and which honors individuals working in an industry that is extremely male-dominated is such a powerful and meaningful move. Not only has she earned her spot on the ESPY stage through her own career, but Patrick can now provide a new platform for women, even if only for just one night, bringing more visibility to women who are professional athletes and those younger generations aspiring to professional status.

Basically, this is going to be Patrick's moment to shine. She'll be on a very important stage for a big night in sports, and it will be interesting to see how she chooses to use it.