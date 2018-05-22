Sarah Paulson is too smitten to worry about her relationship critics

Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Love is love, and it can happen at any time and any age. That’s the idea 43-year-old Sarah Paulson would like her critics to get through their heads when they speak out about her relationship with fellow actor Holland Taylor, 75. Paulson and Taylor share a 32-year age difference, which Paulson told Modern Luxury magazine is none of anybody’s business.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem. I’m doing just fine,” she said.

When the couple began dating in 2016, Paulson spoke to The New York Times about their unconventional relationship. She explained how they first met at a dinner party more than 10 years ago when Paulson was in a relationship. At the time, she thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen.” A later run-in led to the two becoming Twitter friends, which eventually led to an in-person dinner.

Paulson does admit that she came to her Zen attitude about relationships as a matter of choice. Early on, she heard from people who were concerned her career could take a hit if she attracted too much attention for her dating life. “I was like, what?” she told The Edit. “It never occurred to me at all.”

The warnings made her think twice, but ultimately, she decided that to care about what others thought was the wrong choice for her. “The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern.”

This isn’t the first May-December romance Paulson has navigated. From 2004 to 2009, she dated actor Cherry Jones, who is 18 years her senior. And she said the experience of being with somebody so much older enriches her life.

“There’s a poignancy to being with someone older,” she told The Times, “I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small. It puts a kind of sharp light mixed with a sort of diffused light on something. I can’t say it any other way than there’s a poignancy to it, and a heightened sense of time and the value of time.”

Ultimately, it’s clear that the two women care very deeply for one another, and Paulson is right that people should keep their thoughts to themselves. Less critique, more love. We’re lucky to find love in whatever shape and size it takes and to hold onto it for as long as we possibly can.