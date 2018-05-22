Bachelor Nation, prepare yourself for a 'crazy' season

Image: ABC

Print

The final few minutes of suspense are half the fun of watching reality dating shows. Will our lucky contestants find love? Do they walk away hand in hand? Is there a ring? Is this really the most surprising ending ever? So the upcoming season of The Bachelorette must carry some other really big moments, because Becca Kufrin has already scooped the ending by revealing that she did walk away from filming the show engaged.

In an interview with People, Kufrin put fans hearts at ease by announcing, “I am engaged! It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it.”

More: The Bachelorette Made Me Realize We Need a Refresher on Dating Etiquette

Kufrin isn’t revealing anything about her new man, but she did tell Entertainment Tonight that she tried to pare her group down to keepers pretty quickly. “I’m trying to weed out the drama as early as possible. Like, I don’t want drama. If there’s a guy that’s not meshing well with the other guys, I probably won’t want to keep him around that long,” she said. We have a feeling the producers may have had a few chats with her about that philosophy. No drama, no show.

Only one week left until the @BacheloretteABC premiere, people! Let’s find out together to see if I have what it takes to be bachelorette material, or will I accidentally forget everyone’s name and @chrisbharrison sends me home? Tune in next Monday, May 28 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/Le5cKLWqAL — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) May 21, 2018

Kufrin admitted to having a healthy dose of nerves about returning to the process for her own season. “My biggest fear is, I mean, kind of what happened,” she said, referring to her engagement and subsequent breakup with bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. “Like, falling for somebody and ready to spend my life with somebody and have them not be ready or to be like, ‘I don’t know if you’re the one for me.’” That’s understandable, which makes it all the more surprising that she was willing to jump into another engagement so quickly. This guy must actually be the one for her.

More: 5 Ways Love Can Last After a Reality Show Ends

Even with the ending spoiled, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison is promising that this season still holds plenty of the show’s signature chaos. “It’s such a great season,” he told ET. “The drama’s there, the tears, the ridiculous arguments. It’s good, it’s really good.” OK, but is it the best ever? Definitely, according to Harrison, who foreshadowed what he called maybe the most ridiculous fight you’ve ever seen in in the history of the show. “It’s going to be one of those seasons where you’re watching through your fingers because you’re embarrassed for everybody involved but you can’t stop watching.” Say no more. We’re already hooked.

More: The Best Reactions to Demario's Downfall on The Bachelorette

Harrison also says that Kufrin takes charge of her season. “You’re really going to get a better glimpse of the strong, independent woman she is,” he told ET. “She’s a badass woman that can handle her own, trust me. And I’m very defensive of my bachelorettes. She doesn’t need it. She took care of herself.”

That’s great news for Kufrin and her fans, who really want to see her get the fairy-tale ending she deserves. So, let’s get on with it and do the damn thing! Just one more week until The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.