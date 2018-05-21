 
/

Kim Raver's Grey's Anatomy Storyline Is Getting an Upgrade in Season 15

Samantha Puc

Image: ABC
Another Grey's Anatomy actor got a big promotion

Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to some familiar and well-loved faces in its Season 14 finale last week, but it also reintroduced a familiar face. According to Entertainment Weekly, fans should get used to seeing her week to week in the fall, because actress Kim Raver has been once again promoted to series regular in her role as Teddy Altman.

More: These Grey's Anatomy Bloopers Will Make the Season 14 Finale Sting Less

Raver (and Teddy) returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the tail end of Thursday's season finale, purportedly seeking employment. She was named interim chief while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is on sabbatical, and she's apparently pregnant with Owen's baby... which is awkward, since she turned him down when he flew to Germany to win her back after splitting with his wife, Amelia, and now he and Amelia might be getting back together.

Grey's certainly does keep the twists coming, doesn't it?

Raver returns to the series after she appeared in a handful of Season 14 episodes. She originally appeared in Season 6 and was quickly upped to series regular, per Entertainment Weekly, but she left at the end of Season 8 to take a job at a military hospital in Germany. At the time, series creator Shonda Rhimes said that Raver's "series option was up and she was ready to give Teddy Altman a much-needed vacation."

Now, it seems, that vacation is over, and Raver expressed excitement over her return to the show: “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said, per Entertainment Weekly. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

She also shared a photo of the Grey's Anatomy set on Instagram, captioning the photo with just hashtags for Grey's and Teddy, as well as a kiss emoji.

More: Grey's Anatomy Gave Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw a Sweet Parting Gift

So what does Teddy's return mean for the next season of Grey's Anatomy? We know one thing's for sure: there's a ton of drama ahead.

