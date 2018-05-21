Best. News. Ever.

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

If you miss seeing the Obamas on a regular basis, we've got good news! President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter. Under their Higher Ground Productions banner, the Obamas are set to produce a mix of content including the potential for scripted and unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. That's so much Obama content!

Don't hold your breath for a reality series documenting their lives after the White House, though. In a statement, President Obama said, “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Michelle Obama made her own statement about the deal, as well: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."

Netflix, according to a statement made by Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, is just as excited about the deal as the Obamas. He said, “Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

We literally can't wait for this. The Obamas already have book deals with Penguin Random House, and they've done outreach and advocacy work through the Obama Foundation since leaving the White House in 2017. The New York Times first reported that the pair were in talks with Netflix in March, and the deal marks a major, unprecedented move for a former president. It seems the sky's the limit for the Obama family, and we're looking forward to the ride.