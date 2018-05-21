 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Barack & Michelle Obama Are Now Taking Over Netflix (!!!!)

Samantha Puc

by

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

View Profile
Image: WENN
Print

Best. News. Ever.

If you miss seeing the Obamas on a regular basis, we've got good news! President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter. Under their Higher Ground Productions banner, the Obamas are set to produce a mix of content including the potential for scripted and unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. That's so much Obama content!

More: Barack Obama's Next Job Title Could Be TV Producer

Don't hold your breath for a reality series documenting their lives after the White House, though. In a statement, President Obama said, “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Michelle Obama made her own statement about the deal, as well: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."

Netflix, according to a statement made by Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, is just as excited about the deal as the Obamas. He said, “Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

More: The Obamas Just Got New Portraits, & They're Beyond Beautiful

We literally can't wait for this. The Obamas already have book deals with Penguin Random House, and they've done outreach and advocacy work through the Obama Foundation since leaving the White House in 2017. The New York Times first reported that the pair were in talks with Netflix in March, and the deal marks a major, unprecedented move for a former president. It seems the sky's the limit for the Obama family, and we're looking forward to the ride.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
All the Celebrity Couples Who Recently Said 'I Do'
11 TV Shows You Should Be Watching
Here's What the Stars Wore to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding
All the Photos You Have to See From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started