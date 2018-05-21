Elon who? This star might have a new hot-shot boyfriend

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

Now that billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk is dating Grimes — a couple we're still struggling to wrap our heads around, even though the proof was on the Met Gala red carpet — we can't help but wonder what his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard is up to. Luckily, Page Six has our back. The outlet reports that Heard has been seen canoodling with international art gallerist Vito Schnabel and honestly? We're here for this couple.

According to Page Six, Heard and Schnabel were spotted kissing at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village, before Heard left the restaurant carrying a to-go bag full of "luxurious pastries" (LOL, who calls pastries luxurious?!). It's not the first time the pair have been spotted together, either: before she attended the Cannes Film Festival in early May, Heard was photographed in the back of an SUV with Schnabel. He declined to comment and her rep didn't get back to Page Six.

Heard has had an awfully busy month. She spent her time at Cannes representing L'Oreal Paris as their newest global ambassador. She shared several photos from the event on Instagram, as well as a photo with her mom for Mother's Day and her new ad for Levi's Karla collection, among other posts. If she's testing the waters of a new relationship on top of all that, then we applaud her ability to balance!

Schnabel ended a 3-year relationship with Heidi Klum in September. Previously, he's been romantically linked to Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, and Elle Macpherson. Heard settled her divorce from the allegedly abusive Johnny Depp in 2016, then dated Musk on and off until January of this year. She was spotted on a date with Sean Penn in March, but it seems whatever spark they had ended there.

Who knows what's really happening with Heard and Schnabel, but all signs point it to the early stages of a promising romance. We'll just have to wait and see what happens next.