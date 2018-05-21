Another Hollywood bachelor is finally tying the knot

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

One of the U.K.'s most eligible bachelors, who once told The Mirror he feared he would always be “a sad, lonely old man” is getting married. We're sure you guessed by the article's photo already, but yup, it's Hugh Grant!

Although Grant has been off the market for some time now, BBC News revealed on Monday that he's making it official with a possible wedding planned for later this month. According to the outlet, Grant is set to marry his longtime partner Anna Eberstein, whose engagement appeared in wedding banns, an official requirement, especially in some churches, that notification of the intent to marry be announced prior to your wedding. The banns were posted at the Kensington and Chelsea register office near the couple's West London home.

This is a big move for Grant, whose previous relationships include a 13-year romance with actor Elizabeth Hurley and a three-year relationship with socialite Jemima Khan. But things have been a little different with now-fiancé Eberstein. They've always kept their relationship very private – even though she's a Swedish TV producer, the couple rarely makes public appearances together, and news of their lives comes mostly from secondary sources.

For example, in March, Hurley — with whom Grant is still good friends — went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she revealed that Eberstein recently gave birth to the couple's third child but opted against revealing the sex. Grant and Eberstein welcomed their first two children in 2012 and 2015, and Hurley said that fatherhood has changed Grant. “Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person," she said.

Grant has five children in total: three with Eberstein and two with former partner Tinglan Hong. A source told The Sun that his engagement to Eberstein marks "a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come. He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man.”

Grant's dedication to his private life extends to his social media presence, especially on Twitter, where he primarily retweets news accounts and occasionally provides brief commentary on hacking scandals. Earlier this year, he settled a phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers. He won a six-figure sum, which he donated to Hacked Off, a U.K. group that campaigns for a free and accountable press.

At this time, there's been no official statement from Grant on his engagement, but we wish him, Eberstein and their family all the best for the future. And there goes another one of the good ones.