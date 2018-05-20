No, this power couple did not name their son Urban

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, a boy, into the world earlier this week, but the high-profile couple didn't reveal the new baby's name... until now. On Sunday, Teigen officially introduced their new addition and the precious guy's name, too.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens — We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" the overjoyed mama wrote on her Instagram page, sharing an oh-so-cute sleepy snapshot of baby Miles.

Teigen first broke the news of Miles' arrival on Thursday (the day after his birth), teasing, "Somebody's herrrrrre!" In case that wasn't clear enough, the model added a few bottle emojis to clarify who exactly had arrived in the Teigen-Legend household.

She also shared a classic post explaining in comically TMI fashion why things were going so much better after this birth as opposed to the birth of daughter Luna Simone, 2. "I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole," she tweeted. "Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0."

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Yowch! Despite the birthing room war stories, though, Teigen seems to be relishing every minute with both of her babies. When a fan asked whether baby Miles resembles Luna, Teigen responded in the most mom way possible — by gushing. "Same nose!" she confirmed, adding, "He is a few weeks early so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love."

Although right now Teigen's whole world is understandably wrapped up in sweet baby snuggles, she has become something of an advocate for both IVF (both of her children were conceived this way) and postpartum depression, tackling each with her trademark candor.

So, yeah, this fierce and forthcoming mama deserves a little downtime with her family. Best wishes to Teigen, Legend, Luna and baby Miles!