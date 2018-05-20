Heidi Klum's mystery man is a mystery no more

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Heidi Klum has a hot new man in her life, and she's ready to shout it from the rooftops... or at least the red carpet. Although the supermodel has been keeping her relationship with her boyfriend under wraps, she took their romance public at Thursday's Cannes amfAR Gala. The 44-year-old America's Got Talent judge brought 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz as her date.

More: What We Know About Heidi Klum's New Rocker Boyfriend

Klum and Kaulitz were first linked together earlier this year, shortly after Klum told Ellen DeGeneres she was "very single and ready to mingle." True to her word, Klum appeared to take up with Kaulitz shortly after.

More: Could Vito Schnabel's Arrest Be Why He & Heidi Klum Broke Up?

While the age difference may make the pair seem like an odd match, they actually have quite a bit in common. For starters, they both hail from Germany. They are also both divorced: Klum and husband Seal's divorce was finalized in 2015, while Kaulitz and his former wife, Ria Sommerfeld, split in 2016.

Happily, though, the couple have put past heartbreak behind them and seem to be simply enjoying their time together. They looked quite content in each other's company during their first public appearance at the amfAR Gala, cozying up on the red carpet and even stealing kisses from each other on occasion.

More: Heidi Klum Gives an Update on Her Romantic Life

Of course, we don't blame Kaulitz for not being able to keep his eyes off of Klum. She looked radiant in a plunging white Zuhair Murad gown. Klum commemorated the couple's night out on the town on Instagram, too, sharing a sweet picture with a simple caption: a heart.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 17, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Aw! Cute, right?