Oh you know, just a quaint weekend at a friend's (royal) wedding

What did you do this weekend? If you're like us, you probably woke up at an ungodly hour (or perhaps never went to sleep) in order to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live-streamed. While you gawked over the fancy fascinators and swooned over the good prince in military dress, you undoubtedly noticed two very familiar-slash-famous faces in attendance: George and Amal Clooney. And just like that, we've all got another solid reason to envy this power couple.

George Clooney and Amal look so Gorgeous #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/lW3WHyIMLq — Akram (@AkramElsaiid) May 19, 2018

Apparently — per a source to People — this wasn't a gratuitous celebrity invite. Rather, Markle and Amal are close. Because of course they would be. It should be a law of the universe when two women as phenomenal as these exist that they find and empower each other in life. And, happily, that seems to be the case with the royal bride and her human-rights-attorney friend. "Meghan and Amal have known each other for awhile," the source told People, noting that the women share "many interests."

Not surprisingly, Amal stunned in a bright yellow Stella McCartney dress accessorized with a matching wide-brimmed hat. George didn't look so shabby either, sporting a classic gray suit with a pale pink and yellow tie to complement his lovely wife's ensemble.

Although many of Markle and Harry's American friends flew from the States to attend the wedding — other celebrity guests include Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, her BFF Priyanka Chopra, and tennis icon Serena Williams — the Clooneys didn't have to go far. They have a home less than an hour from Windsor Castle, where the ceremony was held.

Here come the celebs! Oprah, George Clooney, David Beckham and other stars begin arriving at Windsor for the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/akplkv7l1x pic.twitter.com/MHPbfTlsiW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 19, 2018

Perhaps this means we'll be seeing more of the dynamic duo of Markle and Amal, now that the former Suits star will be spending most of her time in the U.K. as part of the royal family. Hey, now that we've got our fairytale royal wedding out of the way, is a fairy tale friendship too much to ask for?