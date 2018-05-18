 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

This Could Be Why NCIS's Pauley Perrette & Mark Harmon Are No Longer Friends

Samantha Puc

by

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

View Profile
Image: CBS
Print

Is this what really happened behind the scenes of NCIS?

It looks like we may have an explanation for those cryptic tweets that Pauley Perrette posted on Sunday, and it has nothing to do with sexual assault (thank goodness). On Wednesday, TheWrap reported on a 2016 incident that allegedly drove a wedge between Perrette and her NCIS costar Mark Harmon, whose onscreen banter was the heart of the series for over a decade. In recent seasons, Perrette's Abby and Harmon's Gibbs have barely shared screen time — in Perrette's final episode, Abby didn't even say an in-person goodbye to her father figure and friend.

More: Pauley Perrette Cryptically Tweets About the Real Reason She Quit NCIS

Allegedly, Harmon brought his dog to set in October 2016, and it bit an unidentified crew member while they were playing. The bite required 15 stitches. Sources told TheWrap that cast and crew felt uncomfortable with Harmon bringing his dog to set again, which he may have done after the incident occurred.

The outlet reports that despite this discomfort, cast and crew didn't feel comfortable addressing the issue. That makes sense; in addition to starring on the crime drama, Harmon has also been an executive producer for NCIS since 2011, and he has producer credits dating back to 2008. Although workplace retaliation is generally frowned upon, that doesn't mean it doesn't happen.

Perrette, on the other hand, was not afraid to call Harmon out about his dog's behavior. TheWrap reports that she objected to the dog returning to set after it bit the crew member, and this created a rift between her and Harmon that led to the two of them never even filming in the same location for the duration of Perrette's time on the show. Her tweets from Sunday mention that she had to "protect [her] crew," including their jobs — it would seem that Perrette leveraged her popularity to help voice the crew's concerns. Perrette's Q Score positions her as the most popular woman in primetime television, per a survey of viewers, which gives her some solid bargaining power.

When Abby's departure was announced in October 2017, Perrette took to Twitter to assure fans that the decision was made in 2016 — and that whatever rumors they'd heard were not true. Now, obviously, the tables have turned, even if she hasn't directly commented on her tweets.

After she tweeted about "multiple physical assaults" on set this week, rumors started flying once more. Vanity Fair reached out to CBS for comment on the issue, and the network pointed to its original statement on her tweets. The statement read, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on N.C.I.S. and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

More: The Feud Between Pauley Perrette & CBS Is Real

Dog bites are no joke, and safe work environments are definitely important. If Perrette ultimately decided to leave NCIS because of what happened with Harmon and his dog, we totally support her. We're also here for those in power speaking up for those who aren't.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
The Best New Summer Shows You Don't Want to Miss Out On
18 Inspiring & Empowering Movie Quotes From Kickass Female Characters
Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started