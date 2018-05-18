We need to talk about Heidi Klum & her new boyfriend

Sarah Aswell is a contributing writer at SheKnows who covers entertainment news. Her humor writing has appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Splitsider, The Hairpin, MAD Magazine, and Reductress. Follow her on Twitter at @...

Things are getting hot (and more serious) between model Heidi Klum and her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, guitarist for Tokio Hotel. Not only did the couple make their relationship red carpet official at the super-star-studded Cannes amfAR Gala on Thursday night, but they also had a blast all evening, rubbing elbows with Hollywood elite, drinking wine and stealing kisses (all while beaming).

Klum broke up with art dealer Vito Schnabel in fall 2017 after three years of dating. Before that relationship, she briefly dated her bodyguard after divorcing rock star Seal in 2012 after seven years of marriage. Klum, a mom of four, told Ellen DeGeneres in February that she was "very single and ready to mingle," and a month later, the 44-year-old model and America's Got Talent judge was linked to Kaulitz.

Just as it's not the first time that Klum has dated a rocker, Kaulitz isn't new to dating models. The musician dated German beauty Ria Sommerfeld starting in 2011, and Kaulitz and Sommerfeld were married for about a year before divorcing in 2016.

On top of everything else, both Klum and Kaulitz are German, even though they grew up in different parts of the country. Their one big difference? Age. Klum's new beau is her junior at 28 years old, but hey, no judgment here!

We're not sure how they met, but we do know that the couple was radiating new relationship energy on Thursday night as they attended the Cannes amfAR Gala, an event tied to the Cannes Film Festival that raises money for AIDS research. The annual event includes high fashion and an out-of-this-world luxury auction. Standout stars who attended this year included Paris Hilton, Ellie Goulding, Teyana Taylor, Pierce Brosnan, Winnie Harlow and Kristen Stewart.

Just in case the new couple wasn't having the most perfect night of all time while newly in love and surrounded by wine, Adrien Brody stopped by to chat.

Kaulitz came to the event looking comfortable and cute dressed in an all-black suit with black loafers (and no socks), while Klum looked like age is just a number in a jaw-dropping white beaded low-cut Zuhair Murad gown.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stopped by to join the fun in a hot pink number, in case the night wasn't yet over the top.

This was the first gala in years to not include embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who Klum spoke out against in October after he faced multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment. However, Weinstein didn't seem to be missed as some of the biggest names in entertainment mingled and poured champagne.

Why even have a new boyfriend if you aren't going to engage in some light PDA?

Klum also took the opportunity to officially announce her new relationship on Instagram — she shared a pic of Kaulitz kissing her on the cheek at the event and captioned it with a single emoji heart.