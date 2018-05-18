This is making Grey's Anatomy fans cry even harder

We hate to do this to you since you're probably still in recovery from last night's Season 14 finale of Grey's Anatomy, but prepare for more waterworks, superfans. After the tear-jerking episode aired, stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew revealed what their last official day of filming was like — and how the rest of the cast commemorated the end of the era of Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner.
ICYMI, Grey's pulled a shocking stunt during the finale and didn't kill off Arizona and April. This is clearly outside the norm for the medical drama, which has sent more than a few fan favorites to that big hospital in the sky, so to speak.
However, in a touching, fitting tribute to how much Capshaw and Drew (and their characters) have meant to the series and its fans, showrunner Shonda Rhimes showed rare mercy. Instead of seeing catastrophic deaths to end Arizona and April's time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, fans got to see them get their happy endings. Not surprisingly, their upbeat fates elicited all the feels (read: tears, lots and lots of tears).
And, as if you hadn't cried enough already, the stars took to social media to share their beautiful goodbyes.
Drew posted a photo of the "extraordinary" moment the cast and crew presented the now-former Grey's actors with memory boxes full of pictures and letters.
This moment was extraordinary. After our final scene, our beautiful crew gathered around me and Jessica and presented us with gorgeous boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone. It was so heavy and I didn’t know how to open it and look through it while holding it, so Jesse came up and opened it for me. Thank you, Camilla for snapping this pic!! Jessica and I got to share with our crew how much they’ve meant to us. It was so sweet. This season, the experience of shadowing Chandra and Kevin gave me a new perspective and an incredibly profound respect for our crew. Spending every moment on set for a full episode allowed me to see their tireless dedication, and their extraordinary talent in a new way. Every single crew member is absolutely essential to the creative process and though they all work tirelessly, they rarely get celebrated or recognized for their amazing contribution. Despite the incredibly long hours that our crew dedicates to Grey’s every week for nine months out of the year, they still somehow manage to show up every day with enthusiasm, commitment and positivity. It’s been truly humbling to witness. We have the best crew.
This one right here is a bright and shining light. She sees the silver lining in every circumstance. She is a fiercely loyal friend who will help you navigate every twist and turn of life with intelligence, perspective, and real, practical, boots on the ground help. I’m so profoundly grateful that we got to walk through these 9 years and most especially these past two months together. #kepzonaforever #sistersforlife (thank you to whomever made the kepzona compilation attached ❤️)
Are you crying yet? If not, Drew's next few posts should do the trick. In the caption to a giant April photo set created by a fan, Drew shared just how difficult it was to say goodbye to her character. "I've lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She's a part of me. I'm a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. It's all the feelings mashed up into one."
Thank you @ouafae_japril for putting together this beautiful April collage.☺️☺️ It’s hard to say goodbye to characters I’ve played. It always feels like a little death, but this is different. I’ve lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She’s a part of me. I’m a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. Its all the feelings mashed up into one. Because I’ve spent so much time with her, advocating for her, investing in her journey, she feels like a real person to me. She’s been through a lot of joy and a lot of pain, and I’ve felt that joy and that pain while playing those scenes. Her stories have made their way deep into my soul. So it is hard to let her go. She has taught me about courage, about taking a leap no matter what anyone else says. She has taught me about resilience. She was fired twice and then came back twice with her whole heart ready to throw herself into whatever was put in front of her with no resentment or anger. She lived through unspeakable pain and fought to heal not only herself but her marriage as well. She was beautifully flawed and unapologetic about needing to work through her pain in whatever way was necessary. I admire her courage. I admire her fighting spirit. I admire her ability to speak her mind regardless of what people think of her. And I admire her compassion and empathy. April’s faith journey has been especially important to me. It’s been my great joy to tell an honest story about an authentic, multi-faceted, complicated person of faith with a deeply felt faith journey. April’s journey has made an impact on so many, and it’s been my great privilege to hear their stories and know that through her, I’ve been able to meet people in their own suffering and to offer some comfort to them… to take away 1/60th of their pain (did you catch that reference?). This is truly why I love being an actor. To remind people that they are not alone. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes and our incredible team of writers for giving me the opportunity not only to tell this story, but also to participate intimately in the development of her journey.
Drew rounded out her social media shout-outs with a post discussing her growth over the course of her nine years at Grey's...
My nine years on Grey’s Anatomy has forever shaped and changed me. I grew as an actor and as a human. I developed beautiful life long friendships. I found my voice and learned how to collaborate creatively with our incredibly talented group of writers and with our leadership. Our writers are simply extraordinary. This past year, I began my journey as a director and had the privilege of being taught by Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd and Debbie Allen. I was able to grow my family and have my two beautiful children while working in an environment that took great care of me thanks to Shonda Rhimes and the precedent she set. And I got to be a part of a show that continues to push boundaries, inspire people to pursue their dreams, find strength in hardship, and fight for what they believe in. What an honor and a privilege to have had the chance to be a part of this extraordinary family.
And a big thank-you to all of her fans.
Capshaw shared a whole slew of behind-the-scenes photos, videos, tributes and insight on her feed.
Grab a box of tissues and head over to Capshaw's Instagram. Don't hesitate to ugly-cry your eyeballs out — if anyone on Grey's appreciated a good sobfest, it was April and Arizona. So, it's only fitting, right?
