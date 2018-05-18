This reality star's wedding was beautifully untraditional

Sarah Aswell is a contributing writer at SheKnows who covers entertainment news. Her humor writing has appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Splitsider, The Hairpin, MAD Magazine, and Reductress. Follow her on Twitter at @...

Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Scott Brothers Global creative director Linda Phan finally tied the knot on Saturday at a beautiful, fun-filled ceremony and reception in Italy. Although many aspects of the nuptials were traditional, the bride and groom were anything but.

Phan wore a Claire Pettibone gown. From the waist down, the dress is a traditional flowing ivory silk. But the top half of the dress is a spread of pink, purple and blue beaded silk flowers that cover the bodice and drip down the dress's shoulders all the way down to the wrists.

See Drew Scott's new bride Linda Phan's nontraditional wedding dress: https://t.co/qyIP9WznEk — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) May 18, 2018

“It was love at first sight," she told People in an exclusive interview. "The color, the intricate floral details on the bodice and sleeves, and the simple elegance of the silk... were so perfect. As soon as I tried it on, I could already imagine the whimsy and magic of our wedding day."

The dress wasn't just the perfect choice for Phan: the floral gown made waves as she walked down the aisle.

“I’m choking up just thinking about Linda in her dress walking down the aisle,” her sister and bridesmaid, April Phan, told People. “She looked so beautiful, stunning. It was a fairy-tale dream come true. Her sweet, sweet smile melted everyone’s hearts.”

Scott himself was blown away by the dress when he first saw it on his wedding day.

“I was up there waiting overlooking the water and she tapped me on the shoulder," he told People. "It was the most beautiful first moment ever. Her dress [was] absolutely stunning. It wasn’t the traditional white, it has this beautiful flow to it, I absolutely loved it.”

Linda wasn't the only person in the wedding party who strayed from the traditional American wedding garb. Scott went for a different type of traditional outfit: he and his groomsmen wore Irish kilts by Claymore Imports.

Both bride and groom changed into more traditional garb for the reception. Scott changed into a custom tux by Gotstyle, while Linda changed into a second Claire Pettibone gown, this one a traditional white beaded pick.

The rest of the wedding seemed just as perfect and magical. The couple said their vows in front of 300 guests on the rooftop of La Piazza del Borgo, where both the wedding and reception took place. The couple did a choreographed four-part first dance that stole the show — and at one point, Scott was ceremoniously covered in cake by the wedding party.

The weeklong string of festivities, designed by Oany Ravelo, included bachelor and bachelorette parties, bicycle tours and cheese- and pasta-making classes. Guests flew in from around the world, including the United States, Canada, Latin America and Scotland.