Tarek El Moussa takes the high road about his ex moving on

There's a lot of history between Tarek and Christina El Moussa, but that doesn't mean that these two haven't found a way to move on with their own lives or make peace with one another. They are co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, after all; teamwork has to be the order of the day. But, it doesn't hurt to actually be happy or, at minimum, okay with seeing your ex thrive even when you're not the cause of it, as may currently be the case with Tarek.

You see, while Tarek was chatting the upcoming season of Flip or Flop (can you believe he's already promoting Season 8?) with Us Weekly, he offered up his feelings about Christina's new relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

"I’m happy she met a nice, normal guy," Tarek told the outlet. "I hope the best for her."

It's a mature, zen outlook from Tarek but it's certainly the most ideal one you could hope for. And it seems that wishing the best for Christina in her relationship, as a business partner and co-parent, isn't the only relationship status he's thinking about. When asked whether he was dating or looking for love, Tarek replied that a relationship was "the last thing on my mind right now. I’m rebuilding myself and focusing on my kids and being the best dad possible."

Tarek's response to all romance-related questions is interesting, indeed, but it doesn't mean that he or Christina will escape the awkwardness just yet. With news already leaked that the breakdown of their relationship will be shown on the upcoming season of Flip or Flop, Tarek wanted to address that as well.

"There were ups and downs,” he told Us Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we’re still business partners. It’s a job to do and we have to get up, go to work, support our kids and make a living."

And finally, one of Tarek's comments might actually best sum up how he feels about the show, his relationship to Christina and what lies ahead: "It's not something that we can just throw away, especially after all these years.”