What were you thinking, Sandra Bullock?

Oversharing can lead a conversation to some very strange places, like it did when Sandra Bullock sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday morning. While there to promote her latest film, Ocean's 8, Bullock opened up about her skin care routine, her kids, her favorite on-screen kiss. We always appreciate her honesty, and she definitely didn't hold back in this interview — but Bullock's secret to getting such beautiful, glowing skin might not be for everyone. Her honesty even led DeGeneres to ask at one point, "Who comes up with this?"

What made DeGeneres ask such a thing? Well, keep reading, and you'll see soon enough.

While chatting about her skin care routine, Bullock definitely tried to play coy about her preferred facial — something she said she introduced to her Ocean's 8 costars who she thought would appreciate it. Her explanation provides a lot of detail, almost too much detail for some.

"It's this way in which one forces, through micro needling... it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and boosts it," Bullock explained of the procedure. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum..."

"What are you pushing into the skin, Sandra?" DeGeneres interrupted.

Bullock replied, "It is an extraction from a, um, a piece of skin that came from a young person, um, far, far away."

DeGeneres had no such reservations. "It's foreskin from a Korean baby," she said. "That's what it is."

"It's not like I'm lying there with little pieces all over my face," Bullock said.

That may be true but still... uh, no thanks. We're gonna have to pass on that treatment.

This may not be for everyone, but Bullock said she thinks anyone who tries the treatment will absolutely want to repeat it. "Well, I call it the penis facial and I think when you see how good it is for your face you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis,'" she said. "That's what's going to happen."

Would you go for this facial? For us, this is still a hard no even though Bullock makes a compelling case.