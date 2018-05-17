Khloé Kardashian is focused on being kind to others right now

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Print

Most of the Kardashian clan may have shut out Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy, but new mom Kardashian doesn't seem as eager to cut him out of her life — or, by extension, out of daughter True's life. Kardashian is currently still in Cleveland, where she lives with Thompson and their new daughter, and this week, she's shared some inspirational quotes on Twitter and Instagram that may point to how she's feeling about her man.

More: Khloé Kardashian Is Planning Her Return to Los Angeles — but Why?

"You will never regret being kind to someone," Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday. When a follower disagreed in their reply, Kardashian added, "Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional."

You will never ever regret being kind to someone. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

These words seem pretty heavy — and possibly pretty pointed. It's no secret her family has had a hard time forgiving Thompson for his alleged behavior, and Us Weekly reports that sources close to her think people who are too aggressive toward him may risk losing Kardashian too.

Us reports that Kardashian shared similarly cryptic — and yet somehow very telling — thoughts in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday. She shared a meme that read, “Being around negative people used to drain me. Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”

Two days later, Kardashian shared two similarly cryptic statements on her Instagram story. Both were just black text on white backgrounds, which doesn't provide much context but certainly gives enough room to wonder if this is directed at a certain someone (*cough* Thompson *cough*).

The first post read, "Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.”

Image: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The second read, “Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out.”

Image: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Since the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian and Thompson have both been fairly quiet about their relationship on social media. Kim Kardashian West revealed that after she made comments about the scandal on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thompson blocked her on social media.

More: Things Are Worse Between Kim Kardashian West & Tristan Thompson Than We Thought

Whatever happens next for the couple, who Us claims are "fully back together," Kardashian's family seems to be trying hard to support her and True no matter what. Jenner got choked up on Ellen talking about what Kardashian has been through, saying, “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom, and honestly, I get so emotional. I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well.”

Relationships are complicated enough when families aren't totally in the spotlight. We hope she's able to pursue whatever decision makes the most sense for her and her daughter.