Neither Pink nor Reese Witherspoon have time for negative tweets

Is anyone else exhausted by how often random people feel the need to attack female celebrities on social media? Pink certainly is. Reese Witherspoon seconds that. And you know what? We're absolutely tired of it too. So it was pretty darn refreshing to see the aforementioned amazing celebs take on negative Twitter comments floating around in the Twittersphere earlier this week with such grace that they honestly deserve an award.

On Wednesday, Pink clapped back at a Twitter troll who tried to make a joke about her looks and her colorful stage name. Needless to say, it didn't go very well for them. When 102.7 KIIS-FM shared a video of Pink reacting to a 12-year-old fan's rendition of her song "Perfect" during the Vancouver stop on the performer's Beautiful Trauma Tour, one Twitter troll replied, "Wow, Pink looks so old that should be named purple instead".

Pink's response to the somewhat confusing but mostly insulting tweet was pretty perfect, though.

"You must be from L.A.," she wrote. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every fucking minute of my 38 years." We know that's true — Pink has always been open about her life experiences, especially in her music.

"How [are] you lookin' though?" she continued, flipping the script on the troll. "Cause I never heard of ya 'til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you 'little purple troll.'"

You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Pink said, "I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive." She ended the tweet with a hang-ten hand emoji, adding a sense of finality to the tweet and the conversation.

I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

Soon after Pink took down that troll with ease, Reese Witherspoon jumped in to support the singer wholeheartedly. She tweeted an especially poignant response, adding to the conversation, "We are supposed to grow old and [heart] our faces and our bodies that carry us through this life. Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth."

Agree @pink !

We are supposed to grow old and [heart] our faces and our bodies that carry us through this life. Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth. https://t.co/cskBQcbUgw — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Pink's mentions filled up with fans and celebrities tweeting their support for her takedown of the ageist comment. One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you when you're 80. And if you're still doing aerial stunts, all the better."

You know I will! I’ll call it “the wrinkles and rolls tour” https://t.co/DMXdgyu3dB — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

Pink quote-tweeted the reply and said, "You know I will! I’ll call it the 'wrinkles and rolls tour.'"

It's great to see outspoken celebrities embracing their wrinkles, even if it's in response to people making comments in poor taste about their appearance. Twitter can be a really mixed bag, but seeing so many people talk about natural aging in a positive way is awesome.