A good laugh is just what the Grey's Anatomy doctors ordered

Ahead of the Grey's Anatomy Season 14 finale, we're all preparing to say goodbye to Arizona Robbins — and to actor Jessica Capshaw, who breathed life into this fan-favorite character for the last decade. Over the last week, Capshaw's Instagram has played host to "10 days of memories for 10 years of Grey's," giving fans of the show a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the show. As you might expect, it's so bittersweet but so, so perfect.

Maybe the best part of Capshaw's series was what she chose to share on the day before the Season 14 finale: the hilarious Season 11 gag reel. Grey's costars Justin Chambers, Caterina Scorsone, Geena Davis and Ellen Pompeo all make appearances in the video, which spans just a few seconds but had us laughing out loud. Hours later, she shared another gag reel from Season 13 that had us absolutely rolling with laughter.

Capshaw's other Instagram highlights include her first appearance on Grey's Season 5, when she wheelied her way into our hearts; Arizona and Callie's first carefree dance; one of her many eloquent, uplifting speeches; the "my rock crushes your scissors" clip from Season 8; and, of course, plenty of photos.

In March, Capshaw tweeted a text image that read, "For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever. I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica".

Capshaw also shared a fan-made blooper reel featuring herself and Sarah Drew, writing, "Why try not to laugh?!? Lean into it people!!" with several laughing emoji. Despite how sad it is to say goodbye, Capshaw is clearly trying to keep everyone in good spirits with some fond nostalgia.

Per People, Capshaw's exit from Grey's follows several other cast departures over the years; the Season 14 finale will also be Sarah Drew's final episode with the series. Ellen Pompeo told Ellen DeGeneres in March that, despite rumors that her pay increase meant the Grey's writers couldn't afford to bring Capshaw and Drew back for another season, "It's absolutely not true."

Saying goodbye to Arizona and April (and, by extension, Capshaw and Drew) will be tough, but per the orders of the Grey's doctors, may we suggest watching these gag reels over and over again and embracing the laughter?