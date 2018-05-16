 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

A New Debate About Friends' Ross & Monica Is Dividing the Internet

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Are you #TeamRoss or #TeamCarol?

Cue our best Chandler Bing voice: could Friends be any more iconic? In the latest example of the show’s continued cultural relevance, writer and comedian Emily Heller started a fan war over one of the beloved series' main characters — more than a decade after its last episode.

More: 10 Things We Miss About Friends

If you need to a quick reminder, Friends aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and was one of the best sitcoms ever created. Please do not try to argue this particular point. You will lose (or at least we won’t listen to you.)

Are you #TeamRoss or #TeamCarol?
Image: Giphy

So if fans are all in agreement there, what’s the hitch? Enter Heller, who tweeted a simple yet provocative theory on Sunday.

“Just realized they HAD to make Monica & Ross brother and sister otherwise all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S would have stuck with Carol in the divorce,” Heller wrote. And, well, that was enough to send superfans into a frenzy. In Friends-speak, "the one where Heller racked up over 40,000 likes and 7,000 retweets."

Some fans agreed wholeheartedly, treating Heller’s theory as the gospel truth.

Other fans leaped to Ross' defense.

Many pointed out the logistical issues with Heller’s statement — as in why would Ross’ friends pledge their loyalty to his ex?

As for Heller, once she realized the nostalgic divide of apocalyptic proportion she'd created, she attempted to clarify her original comment. "Truly meant this not as a Ross burn but a Carol compliment," she explained, albeit after the internet lay in ruins.

If we were to unpack the theory, we'd probably have to admit Heller's theory does have some merit. Yes, we understand that some of the characters — namely Chandler and Joey — met Monica through Ross. However, if we're really rolling with this alternate universe theory, that could still stand. Monica and Ross would be friends who introduce each other to each other's friends, right? In that world, Carol may have enjoyed a more meaningful arc on the show and endeared herself to more fans.

More: Reminder — Ross Ruined Every Friends Thanksgiving, & Here's How

However, this would only work if Carol became Monica's best friend in that universe. Then, we could see Heller's theory playing out.

Why would Ross' friends side with Monica (and by proxy Carol)? Aside from the fact Monica was arguably the best character, let us count the ways. Joey would probably stick around just for the grub. Could he actually survive without Monica feeding him? Debatable. Chandler would have fallen in love with Monica either way.

The ladies aren't as cut-and-dried, though. Phoebe never really cuts anyone out of her life (exhibit A: her horrible twin sister, Ursula). And Rachel, well, we'd have to edit out several seasons worth of episodes if her relationship with Ross never transpired.

More: The One With All the Friends Easter Eggs

So even though Heller makes an intriguing point, it doesn't stand for one simple reason: Friends wouldn't be Friends without the inimitable Ross Geller, for better or worse.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
11 Documentaries About Real-Life Cults That Will Blow Your Mind
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started