Divorce Isn’t Spoiling Kendra Wilkinson’s Sex Drive

Image: Getty Images
This recently divorced star is ready for a rebound

Kendra Wilkinson has never been shy, so it's little wonder the outspoken star isn't mincing words when it comes to divorce. You've got to hand it to the Playmate-turned-reality TV star — it's a gutsy move to seek relationship feedback from fans on social media. But that's precisely what Wilkinson did on Monday in an attempt to determine how to best handle her, ahem, needs post-split.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Is Having Very Human Problems Right Now

"What's your opinion... do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo," the Kendra on Top star tweeted, following the words up with the hashtags #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hericome and a string of emojis (including the cry-laughing face and a cobweb).

Ain't no shame in her game! And, hey, there' shouldn't be, right? Being divorced doesn't mean a person ceases to have the same sex drive they did when they were married. So Wilkinson asks the question countless other people have thought: How soon is too soon? Is there even such a thing?

More: Kendra Wilkinson Gave Herself a Total Makeover

Fans are on the fence. Some suggested she take matters into her own hands (*wink, wink, nudge, nudge*).

Others feel as though it would be healthiest for Wilkinson to hold out and give her heart more time to heal.

Not surprisingly, some fans encouraged Wilkinson to do whatever feels right to her — life is too short to let other people decide what's best for you.

Given Wilkinson and ex-husband Hank Baskett's tumultuous past, it's not hard to understand that Wilkinson may need to blow off a little steam. After nearly a decade of marriage that was punctuated by Baskett's alleged cheating scandal and numerous big fights, the couple called it quits in April.

Per Us Weekly, Wilkinson ultimately made the decision to walk away for the sake of their kids, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3. "She's been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot. She wants [her children] to be in a healthy environment and that's why she decided to go through with this," a source told Us.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Has Had It With the Mom-Shamers

On May 8, the newly single mama of two reiterated on Instagram that the "kids come first." However, she also stressed that she'd been focusing on her "mental, emotional, n physical well being" lately — and is now in need of some fun.

And judging by the question Wilkinson posed to fans on Twitter, it seems as though the reality TV star could be one step closer to finding some.

