This recently divorced star is ready for a rebound

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Kendra Wilkinson has never been shy, so it's little wonder the outspoken star isn't mincing words when it comes to divorce. You've got to hand it to the Playmate-turned-reality TV star — it's a gutsy move to seek relationship feedback from fans on social media. But that's precisely what Wilkinson did on Monday in an attempt to determine how to best handle her, ahem, needs post-split.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Is Having Very Human Problems Right Now

"What's your opinion... do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo," the Kendra on Top star tweeted, following the words up with the hashtags #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hericome and a string of emojis (including the cry-laughing face and a cobweb).

What’s your opinion... do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

Ain't no shame in her game! And, hey, there' shouldn't be, right? Being divorced doesn't mean a person ceases to have the same sex drive they did when they were married. So Wilkinson asks the question countless other people have thought: How soon is too soon? Is there even such a thing?

More: Kendra Wilkinson Gave Herself a Total Makeover

Fans are on the fence. Some suggested she take matters into her own hands (*wink, wink, nudge, nudge*).

You can go wrong with BOB, or a sex doll!! You can move on and have no bullshit! — Code 3 Towing (@jc_goddard) May 16, 2018

Take sometime for you, and get a good vibrator — Melissa (@mrshughes_2002) May 16, 2018

Use the vibrator for awhile and get your head straight. Unfortunately I have back slid and given some to the ex cause the choices in men worry me — Ruthbunny (@ruthbunnyrn) May 14, 2018

Others feel as though it would be healthiest for Wilkinson to hold out and give her heart more time to heal.

Wait, wait .. your mind will be clear for the future — Mary Alber (@MaryAlber6) May 16, 2018

Give yourself lots of time, hangout enjoy yourself, be FREE.. sex and dating are overrated, just be platonic for some time. Listen learn and just be your wonderful self for awhile. Smile enjoy life!! — MPBA Ms Connie (@futureleadermbk) May 16, 2018

I think you should give your self some time. Don’t rush into anything too soon. — Linda M (@LindaMal777) May 16, 2018

Take your time especially with kids, now is your time to bond with them more, getting a divorce is hard especially when your always being tracked down by the papparazzi. — Mary Ann Clark (@Mary240515566) May 16, 2018

Not surprisingly, some fans encouraged Wilkinson to do whatever feels right to her — life is too short to let other people decide what's best for you.

Go for it ! Have fun. Heal your hearth. — Addie Elisabeth M. (@Grislingkiki) May 16, 2018

Start dating! Time's too short — audivee (@audivee) May 16, 2018

You have needs go for it! A girl has to have fun! — AHJ (@Oaktowngirl123) May 16, 2018

Start dating girl make yourself happy in life — Stacy (@StacyTa59024969) May 16, 2018

Given Wilkinson and ex-husband Hank Baskett's tumultuous past, it's not hard to understand that Wilkinson may need to blow off a little steam. After nearly a decade of marriage that was punctuated by Baskett's alleged cheating scandal and numerous big fights, the couple called it quits in April.

Per Us Weekly, Wilkinson ultimately made the decision to walk away for the sake of their kids, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3. "She's been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot. She wants [her children] to be in a healthy environment and that's why she decided to go through with this," a source told Us.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Has Had It With the Mom-Shamers

On May 8, the newly single mama of two reiterated on Instagram that the "kids come first." However, she also stressed that she'd been focusing on her "mental, emotional, n physical well being" lately — and is now in need of some fun.

And judging by the question Wilkinson posed to fans on Twitter, it seems as though the reality TV star could be one step closer to finding some.