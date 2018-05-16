Nikki Bella still has strong feelings for John Cena

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Could a reconciliation really be possible for Nikki Bella and John Cena? After Cena went on the Today show earlier this week and confessed he still has deep feelings for Bella and wanted her back, it seems that Bella is now Team Reconciliation, too.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 14, Bella revealed that her feelings for Cena haven't diminished since they called off their engagement. "John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life," she told the news outlet. "I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope."

And while Bella also commented to ET that right now she's taking time to find herself and do what's right for her, she hasn't stopped communicating with Cena. "We still talk. We go on and off, but yeah, right now we're talking. It's nicer when you're with someone who is understanding because you can keep a really great relationship. So that's really nice."

It's understandable that after six years together, Bella and Cena are still on speaking terms right now. Breaking up is tough stuff. The fact that these two have made it known that just because they called off the engagement they're not calling it off forever feels like a good sign, especially for fans of the couple who just want them to be happy.

That said, it feels like it has been a rollercoaster for Bella. Since the split and her subsequently processing that split in public and private, there have been details that have come out about the couple's relationship leading up to the breakup that have been believed to have caused it.

One major detail that could have contributed to stress fractures in the relationship came out in People in April, all about how Cena had once told Bella she would have to sign a 75-page agreement if they were going to live together at his place. Now, a new clip from the upcoming season of Total Bellas gives viewers insight into the months immediately leading up to the split and the literal and emotional distance between Bella and Cena.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the clip shows Bella talking about just how much time she and Cena had spent together since they got engaged in April 2017.

"What's hard at times and what people don't realize about my relationship is I'm alone a lot and I'm alone in these big, beautiful homes, which you're like, gosh, I mean, these homes are unreal. But to be honest, since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of, like, six months. Or, like, 40 days," she reveals.

Despite the potential problems that Bella and Cena were working through in the months leading up to their split, it's now clearer than ever that these two are committed to make it working again. It seems like Bella might take a little longer to get there (which is totally her right and she can take all the time she needs), but given what we know now, we shouldn't consider these two officially done by any means.