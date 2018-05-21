Westworld never stops giving us riddles to solve

Image: John P. Johnson/HBO

While the first season of Westworld seemed to pile on question after question, Season 2 has been slowly but surely throwing more answers our way over the course of the season.

Now that we're four episodes in, the picture of Delos is slowly starting to come into focus for viewers. We've got Dolores and her rampage on the one hand, and on the other, we've got William with his immortality game that has led him to where he is now: the Man in Black on a mission to play Dr. Ford's ultimate game.

Of course, just because we now know all about Delos' immortality mission, that doesn't mean we know all of the secrets the park has to offer. There are still plenty of layers to this onion of a story.

Here are the top questions we still have for Westworld Season 2.

1. What or who is driving Dolores?

Is Dolores on her way to free will, is she still being controlled by Dr. Ford or is she in some gray area we don't quite understand yet? Her murderous rampage may have no end until she's dominated all of Delos and the world beyond. But why? Sure, she's got this whole revenge mentality, but where does it end?

2. What is the ultimate goal of the hosts?

We've seen glimpses of the immortality goal. William was trying to transfer his father's consciousness into a host so he could achieve immortality. It kind of worked — it just left his father in a mental hell. But there's no way the idea was ditched altogether. The research at Delos had a far greater goal than just creating human-like playthings. So, what is the key to achieving true consciousness, and thus immortality, within a host?

3. Is there still hope for William?

In Episode 4, we saw a soft side to the Man in Black, but is he just playing Dr. Ford's game to get what he wants? Or is it true that somewhere deep down inside, the man who innocently fell in love with Dolores is still alive?

4. What is "the door"?

The Man in Black is on a mission to "find the door." It's clear that this is probably going to be a metaphorical door to some kind of scientific and self-reflective discovery. The journey seems to be taking him on a path to redemption (see point No. 3), but will it also lead him to the ultimate answers about using the hosts as the key to immortality?

5. Is Dr. Ford really dead?

This is one of the big questions of the entire season. It has been theorized that while Dolores did kill the real Dr. Ford, he was able to transfer his consciousness to a host body before he died. If that's the case, then Dr. Ford could still be alive, just in another host body.

6. What is happening to Bernard?

Present Bernard is having a load of malfunctions. In Episode 4, he went into a state of "cognitive lock." So, is Bernard on his way to consciousness? Are these breaks all part of Dr. Ford's master plan? Is Bernard just overloading as he tries to cope with the truth? Or is the B = T theory true and Bernard and Teddy flipped minds?

7. What's the deal with Grace?

We found out in Episode 4 that Grace is William's daughter. While that's not too shocking, her motives are the real head-scratcher. Was she in on the game with Dr. Ford? Or is he manipulating her into joining her father's quest somehow? If she just ran into her father by coincidence, then will her presence throw off William's quest? Or will she only help him if the ultimate goal is redemption?

8. What is Dr. Ford's game?

Westworld Season 2 seems to have a theme of redemption. Dolores is seeking redemption on behalf of all the hosts. Maeve is seeking redemption by saving her daughter. The Man in Black is on some quest from Ford that seems to be driving him toward redemption for his sins against the hosts and humanity. Even Bernard is now reconciling his relationship with Elsie after finding her in that cave.

Knowing this through-line for the show thus far, it only seems fitting that Dr. Ford's narrative in Westworld would be aiming for the same outcome. But what does Dr. Ford have to atone for? Could this be the moment where he regrets ever creating the hosts?