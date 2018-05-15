Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is the spitting image of her mom

Karen lives and writes in Las Vegas. As an avid reader and a research junkie, she is 3/4 random trivia and 1/4 coffee.

Image: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Print

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo on Tuesday to wish her daughter, Apple Martin, a happy 14th birthday and, in a rare glimpse of Apple, the world was shown a photo of a young woman who bears a striking resemblance to her mother.

More: Why Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Deserve All the Hate She Receives

Paltrow posted a close-up photo of her daughter enjoying a beach day to her Instagram account with the sweet caption, “Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make every day feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young women.”

She also celebrated Apple’s affinity for music, which is right in line with her dad's line of work, which makes that old saying about the apple not falling far from the tree feel quite literal. “You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter,” Paltrow wrote about her daughter's talents before ending the birthday note with a remark about their close relationship: “Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you’re 14.”

More: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Miscarriage That Nearly Killed Her

Apple shares a lot of her mom’s facial traits, especially that smirking smile Paltrow shares with her own mother, Blythe Danner. But she’s also clearly her dad’s offspring too, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s large and expressive eyes. What’s best is that most of the comments on the photo have been positive and complimentary toward the girl, wishing her a happy birthday and lauding the fact that she’s close to her mom.

Paltrow and Martin, who famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, have always been protective of their kids' privacy, so this kind of personal glimpse is rare. Perhaps now that the kids are getting older Paltrow's more willing to share them with her fans. Last month, she also posted a snap for her son Moses’ 12th birthday.

“Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn,” she captioned the picture she posted to Instagram for his special day.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out Misogyny in Business in One Surprising Way

We wish the best birthday to Apple, and we hope she has many more happy, twirling, singing days ahead.