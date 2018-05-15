 
Lindsay Shookus Opens Up About Her Public Relationship With Ben Affleck

Karen Veazey

by

Karen lives and writes in Las Vegas. As an avid reader and a research junkie, she is 3/4 random trivia and 1/4 coffee.

Image: Jackson Lee/WireImage/Getty Images
How Lindsay Shookus really feels about dating Ben Affleck

Life under the media microscope can be grueling. With paparazzi lurking around and fans clamoring for attention, it can be tough to maintain perspective about what’s real and what matters. But Ben Affleck’s current love, Lindsay Shookus, is talking about her new life in the spotlight, and it sounds like this woman has a good head on her shoulders.

More: 3 Things To Know About Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck's Main Squeeze

Shookus spoke to Elle recently in what could be called a "rare interview" considering how infrequently she gives big interviews like this. She told the publication she finds all the attention kind of entertaining.

"Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh,” she said. “Someone thinks about you for one minute and then says, ‘What do I want for lunch?”

That’s a healthy outlook for someone dating such a high-profile star like Affleck. But the actor isn’t Shookus’ first brush with fame. As a Saturday Night Live producer and after working on 30 Rock, she’s more than familiar with the circus that can accompany huge stars.

"It’s strange to me,” Shookus told Elle about having the media attention turned toward her these days. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend."

More: Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Were Spotted Doing Very Couple-y Things

Shookus and Affleck went public with their relationship last summer, soon after Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce. A source close to Affleck told Us Weekly that he and Shookus had actually been dating for several years at that point and were perhaps even embroiled in an affair while he was still married. Shookus was also previously married to Kevin Miller, an SNL coworker with whom she shares a daughter. She’s apparently always been fiercely protective of her privacy — she doesn’t have any social media accounts — and rarely discusses her relationship with Affleck.

More: Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Made a Major Date Night Out of the Emmys

For her part, Shookus told Elle she’s recently been intent on focusing on herself.

"I’ve put a lot of time in the past two years into just making myself better internally. Self-love means something. I thought it was all a joke for a long time. It’s really important. Giving yourself a break is really important,” she said. “I’ve gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn’t give that up for anything.”

Sounds like the kind of attitude that’s healthy to have regardless of someone’s celebrity status. And for that, we applaud Shookus.

