John Cena Made a Public Plea to Win Nikki Bella Back

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Could John Cena actually reconcile with Nikki Bella?

In the fallout of Nikki Bella and John Cena breaking off their engagement just weeks before what was meant to be their wedding day, emotions have surely been running high. On Monday, Cena gave a heartfelt speech on Today about his feelings on the breakup, his persistent love for Bella and his desire to reconcile in the future — a speech that left cohosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in tears.

More: John Cena & Nikki Bella Share Inspirational Posts on Would-Be Wedding Day

Even before he hopped onto a stool in between Gifford and Kotb, it felt like this interview was going to be a tough one. At approximately 7:20 a.m. EST on Monday morning, Cena tweeted out, "Very happy to join @klgandhoda on @TODAYshow this morn! Could use a bit of [wine emoji] to take the edge off."

