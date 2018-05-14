Another Kennedy steps into the spotlight

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

The Kennedy family legacy lives on — not just in politics, but now on the small screen too. The late President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, made his acting debut last week on the eighth season finale of the CBS crime drama Blue Bloods.

A line fraught with tension. A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on May 12, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

Schlossberg posted a video of his acting debut on Instagram as well as a photo from the set. In it, he stands in costume with stars Will Estes and Vanessa Ray. He captioned the photo, "I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world."

Schlossberg's brief turn as a cop on Blue Bloods is his first scripted TV appearance according to Entertainment Tonight. However, he hasn't been entirely out of the spotlight. In May 2017, alongside mom Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, he made his first television appearance on Today, where he discussed President Obama and his own possible future in politics. When she was asked about her son's potential future, Kennedy said, “I love my son, Jack. I’d support whatever decision he makes."

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” Schlossberg said. “But I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Per Entertainment Tonight, Schlossberg — whose father is Edwin Schlossberg, the designer, author and artist who in 1977 created the first hands-on learning environment in the U.S. for the Brooklyn Children's Museum — is currently a full-time student at Harvard Law School. When he's not acting or studying, he's written for Time about the declassification of his grandfather's assassination records, for The Cut about doing sports events for charity and for Medium about how private citizens can display political courage. The latter is an interview with former President Barack Obama. He certainly seems to be following in his family's footsteps.