 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

What You Need to Know About Taraji P. Henson's NFL Fiancé

Samantha Puc

by

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

View Profile
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Print

Get to know the guy in Taraji P. Henson's life

There's no better #MondayMotivation than a newly announced engagement. Today, Empire star Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram to share with her followers a very exciting photo: her hand in boyfriend Kelvin Hayden's with an incredibly shiny diamond gracing her left ring finger.

More:  Taraji P. Henson Is Officially Off the Market

In her Instagram caption, Henson wrote, "I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS," complete with crying emoji, laughing emoji, a ring emoji and some kisses for good measure. Included in the photo is a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries and a slice of cake with "Congratulations" written along the rim.

Per E! News, Henson confirmed their relationship on an episode of the Essence podcast Yes, Girl! in December 2017. She said they've been dating since 2015 and admitted that she doesn't like to share too many details of her personal life with the public.

"I'm not the type to blast my personal business," Henson said. "But, you know, I think that's important for people to know. I'm happy. I'm very very happy. I just am. And you know, we've been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don't really blast my info like that. But I'm very happy."

Around the same time, she shared a super-cute photo of her dog sitting in Hayden's hoodie. In the caption, she referred to Hayden as the dog's "daddy" — and called them "Big #KBall with little squirt #KBall." The domesticity is, frankly, adorable.

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth!

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

This will be Henson's first marriage. She has a 24-year-old son, Marcell. His father, Henson's high school sweetheart William Lamar Johnson, was murdered in 2003. Henson wrote about Johnson — and his alleged abuse — in her 2016 memoir, Around the Way Girl. According to New York Daily News, Henson broke things off with Johnson after he hit her hard enough to make her mouth bleed, and despite urgings from her late father to reconcile, she opted to protect herself and her son.

Now, she seems incredibly happy with Hayden, who frequently posts adorable photos with Henson on Instagram. It's great to see her smiling, especially after all that she's been through.

Here's some more information you may want to know about the future Mr. Henson.

Kelvin Hayden is a former NFL player

#FBF out there dreaming with the #stank number n’ all ... #rookiecard #2005

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on

The former cornerback played at the University of Illinois in college and was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN, Hayden was released from his contract with the Bears in 2014 after a 2013 injury put him on injured reserve for a full season and several other injuries on the team forced management to make roster changes.

Hayden is 34 years old

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on

That makes him 13 years younger than Henson, who's 47, but age ain't nothing but a number as evidenced in their photos together — like the one above, which Hayden captioned with just a crown emoji.

He's a family man

“Who run the world?” .... HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on

In addition to sharing a video of himself, his mom and his son singing along in the car on Mother's Day, Hayden frequently posts photos of kids in his family, and it couldn't be cuter. And speaking of being a family man, that Cartier bracelet he gifted Henson seems to suggest he supports her as a mom — and that's important with wedding bells in their future.

More:  Taraji P. Henson's Fiercest Moments

We're so happy for this beautiful couple and cannot wait to hear more about their wedding details as time goes on. Congrats, you two!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
11 Documentaries About Real-Life Cults That Will Blow Your Mind
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started