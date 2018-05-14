Mother's Days of the rich & famous

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Although Mother's Day can be a fraught holiday for lots of reasons, for many people, it's a warm occasion to celebrate some of the strongest women in our lives. Moms are superheroes without capes, and at least once a year, we make sure to celebrate them and their badass selves, even if it's just with a phone call, an extra hug, pancakes at brunch or a throwback photo on Instagram.

More: 17 Songs That Pay Tribute to Musicians' Moms

This year, some of our favorite celebrity moms — including first-time moms like Mindy Kaling — posted about their days on their social media feeds. We also saw all kinds of tributes to moms, stepmoms, grandmoms, aunts, mom friends and more; we cried, we laughed, and then we rounded up our favorites to keep the celebration going into the work week. They deserve it, right? We certainly think so.

1. Mindy Kaling

New mom Mindy Kaling shared a photo of Pebbles and Wilma Flintstone with a caption that both celebrated her new-mom status and mourned the passing of her own mom. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to those of us who miss our moms. I have a kid now who is the joy of my life, but each year that goes by there’s even more I want to tell my mom about! What’s one thing you wish you could tell your mom?" Complete with a heart emoji, this message is both heartwarming and incredibly sad — but we love Kaling for acknowledging that this day can be full of mixed emotions.

2. Cynthia Nixon

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers who are with their kids today. Happy Mother’s Day to all those who are missing their children today. And Happy Mother’s Day to all who, like me, miss their mom and wish she was here today. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 13, 2018

Cynthia Nixon shared a photo of herself and her late mom on Twitter and wished a Happy Mother's Day to those who — like herself and Kaling — were missing their own moms on Sunday.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen wrote a sweet caption about the many emotions of motherhood and shared a smiling photo of herself and daughter Luna that reminds us of our own family portraits. Teigen is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, so we expect even more cute family photos to come.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo dating back to her first pregnancy in which she's bearing her naked belly on the night before she gave birth to daughter Apple in 2004. Paltrow sent wishes to the many types of moms from many generations in her caption. She wrote, "Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life-changing morning... To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers and great-great-grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day."

5. Halle Berry

Halle Berry also shared a throwback pregnancy photo dating back 10 years before the birth of her daughter Nahla. She wrote, "My dear friend @CliffWatts captured this image 10 years ago before I knew the real joy of motherhood. When you know, YOU KNOW and thank God I know! #HappyMothersDay to all the phenomenal women who KNOW!" She included a heart emoji for good measure.

6. Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan kept her Mother's Day post nice and light with a Boomerang video of herself and her daughter leaping across a studio floor. She included a vibrating heart and a laughing emoji, and we love how happy she looks.

7. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shared a selfie taken by her husband, Justin Timberlake, thanking him for being the designated driver for a Mother's Day brunch — featuring bottomless mimosas according to her hashtags! Timberlake shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "Celebrating my MVP’s today and every day. Happy Mother's Day!"

8. Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa also shared a brunch photo featuring herself, her kids and her husband, all beaming from a cozy booth seat. She wrote, "Got spoiled by my offspring and baby daddy. Thanks for the fancy brunch guys." She also included five heart emoji.

More: The Best SNL Mother's Day Sketches Of All Time

9. Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara shared a hilarious posed photo with her son on Instagram, writing "Happy Mother's Day!!!" in both English and Spanish and with plenty of emoji. Also, can we just say: that cake looks delicious.

10. Blake Lively

Blake Lively shared a tribute to her mom and her mother-in-law to celebrate Mother's Day, posting a photo of her own mom and husband Ryan Reynolds' mom. Lively wrote, "Most awesome mom ever. Then the only other most awesome mom ever. It’s always good to have back up. Just in case.... Happy EVERY day my Mamas," complete with a kissing emoji.

11. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon made two posts on Instagram for Mother's Day, celebrating her kids in one and her mom in another. She also shared a link to a video on the Hello Sunshine Facebook featuring a chat with herself and her mom for the "Meet My Mom" series.

12. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson also posted twice on Instagram. She shared a photo of doughnuts gifted by her kids, Maxi and Ace Knut, that spell out "We (heart) you, Mom!" She also shared a photo with her mom, writing, "Everything I am is because of your faith and love. Thank you for being the world’s greatest Mom. I love you."

More: Jessica Simpson's Daughter's 6th Birthday Party Was Literally "Over the Top"

13. Drew Barrymore

In addition to a video of the singing Mother's Day card presented to her by her daughter, Olive, Drew Barrymore also shared a two-year-old photo with her kids, writing, "I love this picture and carry it everywhere I go. I carry it in my heart. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. although everyday is Mother’s Day, it is sure great to celebrate! My olive and my Frankie... you are the loves of my life."

14. Lucy Liu

Happy Mother’s Day! A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on May 13, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Lucy Liu shared a video of her son, Rockwell, drawing a card for her for Mother's Day. It's a sweet moment captured on film, and Liu's caption is a simple, "Happy Mother's Day!"

15. Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik took a minute to post her appreciation for all the sweet Mother's Day photos going around and also acknowledged a different kind of Mother's Day with a photo of herself scooping a litter box. After all, pet moms deserve love and appreciation too!

16. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of the cards, flowers and photos she received for Mother's Day. She narrates the video, "Feeling loved and appreciated on Mother's Day." Her caption sends out love to her family along with a few flower emoji.