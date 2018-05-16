You don't want to miss a second of this royal wedding

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Updated May 16, 2018, 9:00 a.m. PT: In addition to NBC and PBS providing coverage of the royal wedding, we've learned of two other key networks that will be covering the royal festivities: Fox News and CNN.

According to a press release issued by Fox News, "Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt will co-host Fox & Friends Weekend live from Windsor, England" beginning at 2 a.m. PST (or 5 a.m. EST for those on the East Coast). Then, Earhardt will join up with anchors Shep Smith and Sandra Smith as they broadcast from outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 a.m. PST (6 a.m. EST for the East Coasters).

Additionally, CNN anchors Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota and Don Lemon will begin their live broadcast of the royal wedding at 2 a.m. PST (or 4 a.m. EST).

Original story, published April 20, 2018, 4:35 a.m. PT: We are officially less than a month away from quite literally the most exciting celebrity wedding of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The wedding, which will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, has been one of the most highly anticipated events of 2018. As details have emerged about these royal nuptials, which include everything from speculation about who is designing Markle's dress to the kind of wedding cake they'll be enjoying to which destination they'll choose for their honeymoon, we've all gotten a bit obsessed. (How many other royal weddings could we ever see, though?)

But the key question on everyone's mind at this point has to be: How can we watch the royal wedding if we're one of the many admirers who can't attend? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Prince Harry and Markle get hitched.

More: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding So Far

Who is covering the wedding?

The primary U.S. outlet covering the royal wedding (which means we get an all-access pass, so to speak) is Today. It was announced on April 11 that the primary Today team would be heading to the U.K. for the weekend of the royal wedding. Lead coanchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will reportedly do an exclusive live show on May 18, the day before the wedding, with familiar faces like Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker making appearances.

Then, on the day of the wedding, Guthrie and Kotb will reportedly be watching and commenting on the wedding as it happens, starting about 30 minutes in. If Today tuning in 30 minutes late freaks you out, PBS is also reportedly covering the royal wedding — thank goodness for that!

Where can you watch?

Americans are in luck because we'll be able to watch right on our televisions. Today's live coverage of the event will air on NBC. Deadline confirmed on April 11 that PBS will be airing the royal wedding in its entirety on May 19, with plenty of royals-themed programming airing in the week leading up to the event.

Additionally, The Sun reported that there will be a pool camera at the wedding, meaning a camera that other outlets can plug into to stream the coverage. This could mean that other mainstream outlets here in the U.S., like ABC, CBS and CNN, could have access to royal wedding footage on the day. For now, consider NBC and PBS your best bet and check your local TV listings on the day of to make sure you're not missing anything.

What time does it air?

Blame time zones. To see the royal wedding here in the U.S., you may have to go to bed pretty early on Friday night. In the U.K., the event kicks off at noon on Saturday, so that's 7 a.m. on the East Coast of the U.S. and 4 a.m. on the West Coast. You can always DVR it, of course, but why do that when you can watch it live and nap in the afternoon?

More: The Today Show Just Nabbed Its Biggest Exclusive Ever (Hint: Prince Harry!)

And there you have it. All the key details about how to watch the royal wedding. Make space in your DVR now, and remember to set no less than a dozen alarms for the day because you do not want to miss a single second of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

